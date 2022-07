It was a painful-to-watch half-inning of softball where one team could not get the other team out. My 9-year-old daughter, the smallest kid on the team, was stationed squarely between first and second base for the team on the field. She was the short fielder, the 10th position player on a softball team. As the inning dragged on, the ball was thrown around the field and seldom caught as the other team circled the bases, but somehow two outs were recorded.

