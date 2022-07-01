Beaver County pushes to overcome opioid epidemic

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — It’s hard to find someone who hasn’t been touched by the opioid epidemic. When you dive into the statistics, the numbers keep rising.

“We are having between 60-64 deaths every year. In Beaver County we are having 700 overdoses a year. Those numbers are rising from fetanyl coming through an open border and the overprescription of oxytocin back in the 90s,” said Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier.

The impact of the opioid crisis had Beaver County leaders signing onto a lawsuit against the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors and drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.

A settlement led by the Attorney General’s Office has $1.07 billion being distributed across the state.

“Beaver County as of the current structure is going to receive between $7 and 8 million for the purposes of Narcan, improved treatment and improved child diversion programs, increase the number of treatment beds in the county,” Lozier said.

But Lozier told Channel 11 that a key element missing who won’t receive funds are the frontline responders — the police.

“We’ve had many incidents in the last half a dozen years where you have police and an ambulance at a drug death or overdose meanwhile there is a heart attack or a crime without a police officer. Staffing has been greatly impacted,” Lozier said.

That’s why Lozier, along with several other district attorneys, filed a motion to allow a percentage of that funding to go to law enforcement initiatives.

“Such as improved policies and practices in the departments and records, body-worn cameras, provide better equipment for the officers and maybe staffing particularly for regionalization of smaller departments,” Lozier told Channel 11.

Lozier said that motion will go before a judge in Commonwealth Court next week. He’s hopeful to have an answer in the coming weeks as the money is just awaiting distribution.

