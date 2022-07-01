Weekly County Covid Update – Another Death Recorded, Little Rate Change Past Two Months

Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in the area of State Highway 21 and O’Reilly Road in Winnebago County involving two vehicles and a semi-truck Friday afternoon. Sheriff’s officials say it happened just after noon. An eastbound vehicle on State Highway 21 was stopping to make a left-hand turn into a driveway. The driver of a semi trailing that vehicle went to get something in the cab of the truck and rear-ended the vehicle pushing it into the westbound lane where it was struck by another vehicle. The semi then hit both of those vehicles. Oshkosh Fire Department personnel took two people to local hospitals with minor injuries.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO