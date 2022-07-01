ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

Weekly County Covid Update – Another Death Recorded, Little Rate Change Past Two Months

By Kevin Zimmermann
whbl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith only minor statistical changes over the past two months, the pace of the COVID-19 pandemic in Sheboygan County appears as if on idle. Tragically, the coronavirus is still a potentially fatal pathogen, having claimed the 274th Sheboygan County casualty of the pandemic within the...

whbl.com

