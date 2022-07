Wrigley Field is one of the most historic sports venues in the world, but one player who experienced it for the first time over the weekend was not exactly blown away. Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Josh Winckowski threw six solid innings in a loss to the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. The right-hander allowed six hits and one earned and struck out six. After the outing, he was asked for his first impression of Wrigley Field. Winckowski called the ballpark environment “underwhelming.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO