Keller, Royals Hit Road for Game One Against Tigers

Finally, at long last, the Royals won on a Sunday! It was an unusual game and an even more bizarre viewing experience on Sunday afternoon, but the Royals picked up just their third Sunday victory of the season, beating the Detroit Tigers, 7-4 at Comerica Park. Let’s start with the broadcast. It was an “announcer-less broadcast,” or at least, that’s what it was dubbed by Peacock in the description. When people weren’t actually talking, it was a really cool viewing experience that made you feel like you were actually at the park. But much too frequently, we got interviews of the groundskeeper or a stadium vendor or a couple of weird reporters trying stadium food. This broadcast model definitely has potential, as I thought the innings without any commentary whatsoever were really neat. As for the game, the Royals jumped to a 5-0 lead and then held on late despite their usual dose of shenanigans. Edward Olivares and Emmanuel Rivera hit homers in the second inning to make it 3-0. Two more runs.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO