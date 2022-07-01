ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keller, Royals Hit Road for Game One Against Tigers

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter losing four games in a row, the Kansas City Royals closed out their series against the Texas Rangers with a win. The victory was fueled, offensively, by RBIs from catcher MJ Melendez and outfielder Kyle Isbel. Kansas City didn't leave much margin for error in its 2-1 outcome, but the...

Lopez leads Royals against the Astros after 4-hit performance

Kansas City Royals (29-48, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (51-27, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Heasley (1-4, 5.20 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Astros: Jake Odorizzi (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -240, Royals +200; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City...
Royals' MJ Melendez sitting Sunday

The Kansas City Royals did not list MJ Melendez in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Melendez will take a seat after starting in each of the Royals' past four games. Cam Gallagher will fill in behind home plate. The rookie has made 200 plate appearances so...
Eric Haase starting Saturday for Tigers

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Haase is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. Our models project Haase for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7...
A SUNDAY VICTORY! Royals 7, Tigers 4

Finally, at long last, the Royals won on a Sunday! It was an unusual game and an even more bizarre viewing experience on Sunday afternoon, but the Royals picked up just their third Sunday victory of the season, beating the Detroit Tigers, 7-4 at Comerica Park. Let’s start with the broadcast. It was an “announcer-less broadcast,” or at least, that’s what it was dubbed by Peacock in the description. When people weren’t actually talking, it was a really cool viewing experience that made you feel like you were actually at the park. But much too frequently, we got interviews of the groundskeeper or a stadium vendor or a couple of weird reporters trying stadium food. This broadcast model definitely has potential, as I thought the innings without any commentary whatsoever were really neat. As for the game, the Royals jumped to a 5-0 lead and then held on late despite their usual dose of shenanigans. Edward Olivares and Emmanuel Rivera hit homers in the second inning to make it 3-0. Two more runs.
Kyle Isbel sitting Saturday for Kansas City

Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Isbel is being replaced in right field by Edward Olivares versus Tigers starter Beau Briske. In 112 plate appearances this season, Isbel has a .224 batting average with a .586...
Tucker Barnhart catching for Tigers Sunday

The Detroit Tigers listed Tucker Barnhart as their starter at catcher for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Barnhart will bat ninth and start at catcher in Sunday's game while Eric Haase takes a seat. Our models project Barnhart, who has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel, to score 7.2...
Tucker Barnhart sitting Saturday for Detroit

Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Barnhart is being replaced behind the plate by Eric Haase versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. In 157 plate appearances this season, Barnhart has a .211 batting average with a .499...
