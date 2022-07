George Russell has reacted to the “absolutely horrific” crash involving Zhou Guanyu at the British Grand Prix. The Chinese driver, whose Alfa Romeo was launched upside down, is now conscious and talking, made contact with the Mercedes of Russell. Williams’ Alex Albon was also caught up in the alarming accident at Silverstone, which led to a lengthy red flag delay before the race resumed.The Briton was able to leap out of his car once the race was halted and has explained the situation as it unfolded.“Absolutely horrific incident,” Russell said. “We took a risk on the hard, we started out...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO