ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

Scooter’s Coffee Planned for League City

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Houston
What Now Houston
 2 days ago

Scooter’s Coffee is in the permitting process for a location in League City . The new, nearly 700-square-foot Scooter’s Coffee will be built from the ground up, and franchisee Gary Barber hopes to open the storefront at 2615 West Main St., League City, TX 77573 by the end of October.

The drive-thru coffee shop features a variety of coffee drinks. Caramelicious is a fan favorite, and mocha and toffee are also available. Scooter’s flavors can be made into hot, iced, or Blender drinks, and smoothies, Red Bull infusion drinks, and teas are also on the menu.

Barber told What Now Houston that Scooter’s uses Franke coffee machines to help speed up the process. The machines allow baristas to use the automated machines to make lattes and hot coffee beverages. It cuts down on wait time to produce the drinks and then present them to the customers.

“This is amazing that Scooter’s has gone to that level. You can see the benefits from it because Scooter’s is exploding right now,” Barber said.

“It’s actually a really good concept.” Scooter’s is primarily a drive-thru concept. Many fast-casual restaurants are moving to a drive-thru model. “The new world is not people coming in and sitting down inside to eat, not in this area. So, when I saw the Scooter’s and saw their concept, and the fact that they’re all about speed,” Barber continued, “our goal is to have you from the menu driving out in three minutes or less.”

Barber and his wife, Khue , have signed a multi-unit franchise agreement. They plan to open a total of five stores in the Greater Houston area within in the next five years.

“I did a lot of research before I decided to go with this business. It checks all the boxes in terms of growth potential, its numbers,” he shared. “It’s just been a positive experience so far.”

Co-founders Don and Linda Eckles first opened Scooter’s Coffee in Nebraska back in 1998. The Scooter’s website states , “Their keys to success: find a great location and stay committed to high-quality drinks, speed of service, and a BIG smile.”



Keep up with What Now Houston’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hellowoodlands.com

City of Tomball cancels July 4th Fireworks, Festival Still On

TOMBALL, Texas – On Saturday, July 2, the City of Tomball announced the cancelation of the July 4th fireworks show in the light of Tomball’s current drought conditions. The City’s Street Fest is proceeding as scheduled on Monday, July 4 with gates opening at 6 p.m. “Unfortunately,...
TOMBALL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
League City, TX
Food & Drinks
League City, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
League City, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
League City, TX
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Iced Coffee#Coffee Machines#Hot Coffee#Coffee Shop#Food Drink#Coffee Info#Tx#Blender#Red Bull
nomadlawyer.org

Houston: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Houston, Texas

Whether you’re looking for an affordable Houston family vacation or are in search of a unique way to spend your weekend, Houston has it all. Children’s museums are great options for families. The Children’s Museum of Houston has exhibits for all ages, including homeschool days and classroom curriculum. Although the museum remains closed on Mondays, it is open almost every day and offers fun events for children of all ages. A nearby Houston Funplex is another great place to take your kids.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
cw39.com

Houston ranks 3rd among USA’s least sustainable travel destinations

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston is among the least sustainable travel destinations according to new research. Two Texas cities are tied in third place, Houston and Dallas. The two are amongst the biggest in the state and both scored poorly for their public transport use and air pollution levels. The study by...
HOUSTON, TX
US105

A Company Wants to Pay You Top Dollar to Wander Across Texas?

Earning a little extra scratch can be as easy as loading up and hitting the road. Karbach Ranch Water is looking for a special someone to "wander" through Texas and document their travels. All. Expenses. Paid. Karbach Brewing Company. Houston, Texas based Karbach Brewery, makers of Karbach Ranch Water, like...
TEXAS STATE
Houston Agent Magazine

Development begins on new Fort Bend community

Starwood Land, a nationwide developer of residential master-planned communities, has entered the development phase for Starbridge, a 933-acre community in Fort Bend County that will include more than 2,000 homes. Land Tejas, Starwood Land’s newly acquired partner, will lead development activities, according to a press release. The first phase...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Kaitlin Armstrong arrives in Houston after arrest in Costa Rica, bond set at $3.5M

According to online records, Armstrong was booked into a Harris County jail Sunday morning, July 3, under two charges - murder and theft. Her total bond is set at $3,503,500. Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, who was arrested in Costa Rica for her suspected involvement in the murder of cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson, arrived in Houston Saturday.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Who knew America's largest indoor water park was so close to Houston?

HOUSTON — Kalahari Resorts & Conventions is just a short drive from Houston to Round Rock, TX. You can play and stay in one of their one thousand beautiful rooms and suites. To book your Kalahari summer adventure, visit kalahariresorts.com/texas. This content sponsored by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Stanford Alexander – Pioneer in Shopping Center REITs – Passes

HOUSTON – (By Michelle Leigh Smith) – Stanford Alexander, a national leader in retail-focused real estate and a noted philanthropist in his hometown of Houston, passed away at his home. He was 93. Mr. Alexander was a giant in the real estate industry, spending years leading Weingarten Realty...
HOUSTON, TX
What Now Houston

What Now Houston

Houston, TX
64
Followers
68
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Houston's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowhou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy