Scooter’s Coffee Planned for League City

Scooter’s Coffee is in the permitting process for a location in League City . The new, nearly 700-square-foot Scooter’s Coffee will be built from the ground up, and franchisee Gary Barber hopes to open the storefront at 2615 West Main St., League City, TX 77573 by the end of October.

The drive-thru coffee shop features a variety of coffee drinks. Caramelicious is a fan favorite, and mocha and toffee are also available. Scooter’s flavors can be made into hot, iced, or Blender drinks, and smoothies, Red Bull infusion drinks, and teas are also on the menu.

Barber told What Now Houston that Scooter’s uses Franke coffee machines to help speed up the process. The machines allow baristas to use the automated machines to make lattes and hot coffee beverages. It cuts down on wait time to produce the drinks and then present them to the customers.

“This is amazing that Scooter’s has gone to that level. You can see the benefits from it because Scooter’s is exploding right now,” Barber said.

“It’s actually a really good concept.” Scooter’s is primarily a drive-thru concept. Many fast-casual restaurants are moving to a drive-thru model. “The new world is not people coming in and sitting down inside to eat, not in this area. So, when I saw the Scooter’s and saw their concept, and the fact that they’re all about speed,” Barber continued, “our goal is to have you from the menu driving out in three minutes or less.”

Barber and his wife, Khue , have signed a multi-unit franchise agreement. They plan to open a total of five stores in the Greater Houston area within in the next five years.

“I did a lot of research before I decided to go with this business. It checks all the boxes in terms of growth potential, its numbers,” he shared. “It’s just been a positive experience so far.”

Co-founders Don and Linda Eckles first opened Scooter’s Coffee in Nebraska back in 1998. The Scooter’s website states , “Their keys to success: find a great location and stay committed to high-quality drinks, speed of service, and a BIG smile.”

