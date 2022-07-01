ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Baymax Star Thinks Big Hero 6 Sequel Movie Could Still Happen

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Hero 6 was released back in 2014 and the beloved character Baymax returned in Big Hero 6: The Series, Disney Television Animation's hand-drawn sequel series that ran for three seasons on DisneyXD. This week, Baymax returned once again in Baymax!, a new Disney+ show that marks the first-ever animated series...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Rudolph
Person
Scott Adsit
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Dichen Lachman
Person
Ryan Potter
Person
Brandon Davis
Decider.com

Tim Allen Knows Why Disney’s ‘Lightyear’ Flopped: It Has “No Relationship, No Connection” To ‘Toy Story’

Weeks after his friend Patricia Heaton shared her own heated take, Tim Allen is breaking his silence on Disney’s new Lightyear film. The actor, who starred as Buzz Lightyear in multiple Toy Story films since originating the role in the first 1995 movie, said he doesn’t see any traces of his character in Chris Evans‘ new rendering of Buzz.
MOVIES
Collider

Al Pacino Wants Timothée Chalamet to Play Younger Version of His Character in Possible "Heat" Sequel

Even though a follow-up film has yet to be confirmed, audiences would certainly line up to see another film to accompany Michael Mann's Heat. Recently, the Tribeca Film Festival held a panel to honor the 1995 film, which lead actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro attended. While a variety of topics were discussed, Pacino did explicitly state that he would like to see none other than Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name, Beautiful Boy) portray a younger version of his character should a follow-up ever be made.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Kevin Feige Cast John Krasinski as Reed Richards Because of Fan Demand

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has already made its way on to the Disney+ streaming service, and it came with a bunch of surprises. During the film, we get introduced to classic Marvel comics group, The Illuminati, who in the movie featured Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic (John Krasiniski). The latter of the group has been fan-cast in the role numerous times over the years, so when he arrived on screen it was sure to be viewed as some kind of fan service. As it turns out, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was the person that cast Krasnski as Mr. Fantastic and it was because it would make fans dreams come true. Director Sam Raimi revealed as much while doing the audio commentary for the film that can be found via the extra features for the film on Disney+.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Hero 6#Disney Character#Comicbook Com
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Rides With Norman Reedus in Season 6 Photo

Whoa: Keanu Reeves is revving up for a Ride With Norman Reedus. The John Wick and Point Break actor filmed an episode in (Johnny) Utah for the sixth season of Ride, AMC's unscripted motorcycle travelogue series following The Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus on his travels around the world. In a photo posted to Instagram by Nic & Norman's — the Senoia, Georgia restaurant co-owned by Greg Nicotero and the Daryl Dixon actor — Reedus and Reeves slowed down long enough to pose for a scenic peek at their upcoming episode of Ride With Norman Reedus Season 6. See it below.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Peacock has canceled an award-winning fantasy epic and fans are up in arms

Peacock has canceled its planned TV adaptation of bestselling and award-winning fantasy trilogy, The Green Bone Saga. The Universal-owned streaming service revealed in 2020 that it had begun developing the show, which was due to be based on the first novel in the series, Jade City. Dave Kalstein, who'd most recently overseen Bourne spin-off Treadstone, and Breck Eisner, director of Vin Diesel-led fantasy adventure The Last Witch Hunter and many episodes of The Expanse, were in the charge overseeing the series.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Panty & Stocking Fans Can't Believe the Anime is Coming Back

The stories are true, Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt is coming back with a new project over 12 years after the original series aired, and fans can't believe the classic anime series is really coming back. When Studio Trigger was first founded by members of the former Gainax studio, the company then went on to make some of the most notable and memorable original series over the course of its decade long run. To celebrate this milestone tenth anniversary, Studio Trigger took the stage at Anime Expo to surprise fans everywhere that the classic Gainax series is making a comeback with new material.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

Paramount Celebrates Tom Cruise, Touts ‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ & More – CineEurope

Click here to read the full article. Flying high with the success of Top Gun: Maverick, and before surprising CineEurope attendees with Tom Cruise himself, Paramount showed off its upcoming slate for exhibition Wednesday in Barcelona. While Maverick and next year’s Cruise tentpole Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One were a key part of the show, upcoming titles highlighted also included Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, game adaptation Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and the next Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Paramount President of International Distribution Mark Viane kicked things off today asserting that “premium formats...
NFL
The Independent

Doctor Strange 2 director Sam Raimi says Marvel boss Kevin Feige tried to remove ‘corny’ scene

Sam Raimi has revealed that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige attempted to remove a “corny” scene from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.The Evil Dead filmmaker peppered a number of visual references to his past ouvre in the recent Marvel Cinematic Universe release.One such reference came during the scene when Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) comes face to face with Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor). In the newly released commentary track for Multiverse of Madness, Raimi compared the camerawork in the scene to his 1995 Western The Quick and the Dead.“I think Kevin [Feige] thought maybe it was a little...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Willow Series Writer Promises Deep-Cut References to All Corners of Franchise Lore

The upcoming Willow series for Disney+ will feature deep-cut references that will reward detail-oriented and long-term fans, writer Jon Kasdan told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis. During an appearance at Star Wars Celebration, we caught up with Kasdan, whose family has been involved in the Lucasfilm world for decades (his father, Lawrence Kasdan, worked on The Empire Strikes Back and Raiders of the Lost Ark), promised fidelity to the source material, and talked about his experiences with original Willow director Ron Howard, with whom Kasdan previously worked on Solo: A Star Wars Story. Howard serves as an executive producer on the new Willow.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Nicole Kidman lands next lead movie role in new thriller

Nicole Kidman is joining forces with Mimi Cave in a return to Amazon Studios for the thriller Holland, Michigan. The script by Andrew Sodroski, writer of Discovery's Manhunt, was number one on the infamous Black List in 2013. The project follows the secrets lurking beneath a Midwestern town with a Hitcockian twist (via Deadline).
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy