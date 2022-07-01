Scottsdale Water further encourages residents to be wary of at-home water usage

As more concern rises about water shortages and how cities can prepare for the future, residents may wonder how they can assist in conserving this valuable resource in their daily life.

When thinking about water conservation at home, there are immediate, simple changes like taking shorter showers, turning your faucet off when you’re brushing your teeth or changing the shower head to a more water-saving option.

While these options have merit, it can be a challenge for people stuck in their routines, unwilling to adopt these practices or forgetful of changing standards. It can be a process, but the city of Scottsdale aims to make that process easier.

At Scottsdale Water, city staff recently launched its new WaterSmart program, which helps residents assess their monthly water usage. Valerie Schneider, spokesperson for Scottsdale Water, said residents that want to make a change should look at their outside usage first.

“We haven’t had it out long enough to really see much impact,” Schneider said. “Right now, we’re trying to get the message out about the program so that more people sign up.”

Through the program, residents can see graphics with comprehensive water data and gain access to helpful water-saving tips as well as an online leak assistance tool, according to the city’s website.

Hopefully, as more people enroll in the program, residents and customers will be able to manage their water use more effectively and more efficiently, Schneider went on to explain.

“Our focus right now is to try to get the message to our customers and educate them that 70% of their water use is outside, and that’s where they can easily save on the water,” she said.

Schneider also discussed Scottsdale’s complimentary outdoor efficiency check, which is available to all city residents to learn from a certified irrigation specialist how to find leaks and program irrigation clocks, among other things.

Conservation in your backyard

As Schneider explained, water conservation has always been at the forefront of planning, specifically in Scottsdale. For example, the city recycles wastewater and increased its water resources portfolio to better accommodate future needs.

The city’s water portfolio consists of water sourced from the Colorado River, Salt River, Verde River, groundwater, and reclaimed water.

The Scottsdale Water Campus is home to the city's advanced water treatment plant, which processes and recycles water, treating up to 20 million gallons of water each day, according to the city's website.

Additionally, written in Scottsdale city code is an article related to landscaping requirements for new developments, including the purpose to “encourage landscape designs that promote water conservation through the use of indigenous plant materials.”

What this article refers to is a practice called sustainable landscaping, which aims to reduce the amount of water necessary for a given land by using plants that are native to the environment and are already adjusted to the dry, hot conditions of the Valley.

The key word in this article is “encourage,” because the water department is not at liberty to manage residential water use, but staff can advise the mayor and councilmembers on which direction the city should be moving in terms of water sustainability or conservation.

Currently, there are no codes or plans for increasing sustainable landscaping in residential areas, but there could be a possibility with changing views as well as continued work from the city. Schneider added that with the new builds under development, property managers seem to be aware of the city’s conservation needs.

However, what gets enforced is ultimately at the discretion of the city council to decide which policies should be adopted to better manage city water.

In the meantime, Scottsdale Water continues to keep residents as informed as possible on the latest water trends, as well as what the numbers are in residential water usage. As Schneider pointed out earlier, outdoor water usage accounts for 70% of residential use.

According to the city’s website, more than 40% of Scottsdale Water customers overwater their landscape, which gives the city more reason to increase awareness about water conservation and efficiency at the residential level.

Making an effort

Practicing sustainable landscaping and making use of native desert plants, despite the lack of enforcement from the city, makes sense in theory.

However, it can be difficult for a homeowner who’s used to seeing classic, lush grass sprouting from their lawns, or sometimes an out-of-state transplant for a taste of another home.

Desert Environments, a Scottsdale-based sustainable landscaping company, focuses on mixing “appropriate” desert landscapes with local environments and neighborhoods, serving communities like Paradise Valley, Arcadia and north Scottsdale.

As Schneider mentioned, there are no enforcements for new developments to have sustainable landscaping, but there has been a shift to employing more sustainable building choices.

Mike Kiesler, owner of the company who’s worked in the industry for around 40 years, creates and implements unique designs for both residential and commercial properties, making sure to consider the wants of the customer as well as the capabilities of a certain area of land.

“We usually meet with a client at their home and we listen to what their desires and likings are and then we give them our input,” Kiesler said.

What he’s noticed lately in landscaping trends is that people are interested in contemporary styles that make use of sleek colors like black and white as well as linear, green hedges, which he says use quite a lot of water, hence, not very water-smart in relation to conservation.

But, given the company’s namesake, they do complete many desert-type landscapes with low-water usage irrigation systems and a variety of native desert plants like the iconic cacti the Sonoran Desert has to offer.

Combined with efficient watering systems and suitable flora and fauna, a lot less water is wasted, especially in commercial areas where there tends to be more plants to take care of than at a residential home.

“It’s really important because that’s the way it should be out here,” Kiesler said.

Like Schneider, he pointed out that education and awareness about water conservation and sustainable landscaping could lead to greater water efficiency.

Until recently, as news has spread and evolved about local water shortages, Kiesler said he had not heard much about people interested in switching to sustainable landscaping.

“There’s been a lot of people through the years that are just more water conscious, and now it’s becoming more and more lately,” he said.

Kiesler explained that when installing a new landscape, it’s not a one-and-done sort of deal. These things require maintenance and may need to be redone, especially if it’s been a long time since attending to a property.

“A lot of times after a landscape is about eight to 10 years old, it needs a refresher,” he said.

Whether it be inefficient irrigation systems or overgrown trees and accent plants, Desert Environments will step in to assist a homeowner in need.

Kiesler added that he hopes to see more people pay attention to the water problems that could arise as scarcity increases if nothing is done to prepare or avoid it.

One example he discussed is the large number of golf courses that use lots of water to maintain. According to a report from the Daily Independent concerning sustainability at the 2022 Phoenix Open, companies are already making use of new methods to recycle water or contribute to water conservation.

“Plants that you don’t have to maintain and you don’t have to water, well, they don’t exist,” Kiesler said. “But more and more people are eliminating grass and some vegetation, and growing more desert stuff, so that’s a good thing.”