Fairfax, VA

Internet trolls using Amber Heard's name as an insult is proof of 'the misogyny pumping through the veins of this country,' a victims' rights lawyer said

By Katie Anthony,Azmi Haroun,Kieran Press-Reynolds
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

Actor Amber Heard waits before the verdict was read at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va, Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Evelyn Hockstein/Associated Press

  • A victim's rights lawyer said trolls are using Amber Heard's name to villainize women who speak up against powerful men.
  • Trump's defenders spread the term "Amber Heard 2.0" to discredit testimony from former aide Cassidy Hutchinson.
  • "The aim is to make an example of her, to see her thrown to the wolves and torn apart," the lawyer told Insider.

Right-wing influencers and trolls used Amber Heard's name using a "new dog whistle" to discredit women is proof of "the misogyny pumping through the veins of this country," a victims' rights lawyer told Insider.

Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's shocking testimony about Donald Trump's actions on January 6, 2021, the former president's supporters took to the internet to call her "Amber  Heard 2.0," a reference to the salacious celebrity defamation trial featuring the "Aquaman 2" actor and ex-husband Johnny Depp

A post shared by right-wing influencer Liz Crokin was shared by two popular QAnon influencers on Telegram and multiple posts calling Hutchinson "Amber Heard 2.0" garnered hundreds of likes on a far-right forum for Trump supporters.

"The aim is to make an example of her, to see her thrown to the wolves and torn apart," Carrie Goldberg, attorney and founder of C.A. Goldberg,PLLC , a law firm specializing in victims' rights and sexual violence cases, told Insider.

The far-right's reaction to Hutchinson's testimony reveals a pattern of how powerful men can use digital armies to discredit the women who speak out against them, according to Goldberg.

"That abusive and dangerous men have troll armies standing-by to harass and destroy women on their behalf really illustrates the misogyny pumping through the veins of this country and across the internet," she said.

Goldberg said the use of Heard's name as a way to diminish the credibility of another woman isn't surprising.

"Victims and advocates foresaw that the caricature of Amber Heard would go on to play this important socio-cultural role for abusers: allowing them to easily and succinctly villainize women who testify against them in the future," she continued.

Comments / 170

s Watson
1d ago

I don't agree with trolling, but Amber did this herself. If she hadn't used trickery and lies, it never would have been an issue. Amber is the one responsible for this. cause and effect

Reply(8)
212
Medina Downs-Franco
1d ago

She kinda deserves it. Yes women get victimized every darn day. No one takes men seriously when they report DV. The audio of her telling him, Tell the world and see who believes you. He did, and we believed. I hope my fellow LEOs remember this case when a man reports

Reply(1)
152
Rainbowgoth
1d ago

Is this serious?? First off, it's not Trump supporters. I'm not a Trump (or anyone for that matter in politics) supporter and I saw the similarities. The defendant and HER own trolls and bots are trying to redeem her without success. People who didn't believe the defendant are not necessarily Depp supporters either. One doesn't need to be a fan of the opposition to support them.

Reply(20)
89
 

NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Insider

Insider

