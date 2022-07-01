ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Migrants locked in toolboxes found at Border Patrol checkpoint in Texas

By FALLON FISCHER
cbs4local.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — Migrants locked in metal toolboxes were discovered by Ysleta Border Patrol checkpoint agents in Texas, according to El Paso Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez. In a video she shared on Twitter, Chavez noted that the migrants were being smuggled and were in the...

