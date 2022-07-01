ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The woman who accused Ezra Miller of choking her in Iceland says she thought their interaction was 'just fun and games' at first

By Esme Mazzeo
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LzQFk_0gSTfm7p00
Ezra Miller in June 2018.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

  • A woman who accused Ezra Miller of placing her in a chokehold spoke for the first time to Variety.
  • She recalled how Miller was suddenly "on top of me, choking me" after a joking interaction.
  • Representatives for Miller didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The woman who "The Flash" actor Ezra Miller appeared to place in a chokehold in an April 2020 viral video told Variety that she thought their interaction was "just fun and games" at first.

Speaking out for the first time, the woman and a friend who was with her at the time — both of whom aren't identified by Variety for their privacy — explained the conversation with Miller that led up to the filmed incident. (While the video made headlines around the world, no charges were filed by authorities and neither Miller nor their representatives have ever given a statement about the encounter. Representatives for Miller didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.)

According to the Variety report, Miller was talking to the woman inside of Prikið Kaffihús, a bar in Reykjavík, Iceland , that Miller often frequented at the time. As reported by Variety, Miller was wearing flip-flops, and the woman asked the actor about wounds she could see on their feet. Miller told her they were "battle scars from a fight," according to the report.

The woman said she began to walk away but then turned around and told Miller, "But just so you know, I could take you in a fight."

She said she meant it as a joke, but Miller reportedly replied, "You really want to fight?"

The woman, presumably still joking, then told Miller to "meet her in the smoking area in two minutes," per the report.

Another friend of the woman then approached Miller and said he'd heard the actor didn't want the fight to happen.

"My friend didn't have to say that," the woman told Variety, clarifying her friend's comment "was just a joke, obviously" but that Miller "took that literally and got super mad and came running outside." That's when one of the woman's friends started to record what was happening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yESgk_0gSTfm7p00
Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone in "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore."

Warner Bros. Pictures

"I think it's just fun and games — but then it wasn't," the woman told Variety. She said Miller then suddenly got "on top of me, choking me, still screaming in my face if I want to fight."

At that point, the woman recalled that her friend stopped filming because Miller was "obviously not joking and it's actually serious," and reportedly pushed the actor off the woman. The woman said that two of her male friends were holding Miller back as Miller was screaming at her, "This is what you wanted! This is what you wanted!"

Variety confirmed details of the event with three friends of the woman and a bartender at Prikið Kaffihús named Carlos Reynir, who was early for his shift and outside the bar when the fight happened. Reynir told Variety he ran to break up the altercation when he saw that it was "going way out of hand."

According to Reynir, Miller grabbed him by the throat as he was attempting to get the actor to leave through a back door. Miller refused to leave, claiming to Reynir that one of the woman's friends had pushed them and prompted their behavior, according to Variety. Reynir told the publication the woman's friends had not pushed Miller.

"They proceeded to spit in my face several times, so with the final push I closed and locked the door," he recalled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TMygb_0gSTfm7p00
Ezra Miller attends Burberry closing party for Anne Imhof's Exhibition 'Natures Mortes'at Palais de Tokyo on October 18, 2021 in Paris, France.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Burberry

Miller also reportedly spat in the face of the woman's friend "multiple times" at the time. The alleged incident occurred in the pre-vaccine days of the pandemic.

After Reynir removed Miller from the bar and locked the front and back doors, he said the actor then ran around the perimeter of the building "banging on the door and screaming to be let in," per Variety. Eventually, friends of Miller's drove by the bar to pick them up and the car drove away.

Variety corroborated Reynir's account of the incident with three other sources, including the management at Prikið Kaffihús, per the report.

The woman who accused Miller of placing her in the chokehold reported the incident to police at the time, as confirmed by Variety, but she did not press charges.

The woman's story is the latest account of Miller's controversial behavior over the last few years. In the same report, Variety also spoke to a former friend of Miller's who claims they called her a "Nazi" and a "transphobic piece of shit" and behaved threateningly when she asked them not to smoke inside her home during a visit.

In June, Insider reported Miller was accused of grooming a teen and law enforcement officials said the actor couldn't be located to be served legal papers. The actor was also arrested for disorderly conduct while at a karaoke bar in Hawaii in March. Miller later pleaded no contest and was fined $500, People reported.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 12

Mad Mex
2d ago

he's just another "flash" in the pants actor ...he will disappear from Hollywood soon ..needs mental health...his movie career will be gone in a "flash" 🤪

Reply
4
Related
Complex

18-Year-Old’s Parents Say Ezra Miller Groomed Daughter, Who Claims Actor Gave ‘Loving Support’ and ‘Protection’

Headline fixture Ezra Miller has been accused of grooming an 18-year-old activist by her parents. As TMZ reports, recently filed legal documents claim the actor—who uses they/them pronouns—met Tokata Iron Eyes in 2016 at the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota. She was just 12 at the time, while Miller was 23. Her parents said the two developed a friendship and Miller even flew Tokata to London in 2017 when the activist was 14 to visit sets where they filmed the Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.
CELEBRITIES
People

Ezra Miller Deactivates Instagram as Child Is Granted Court Protection Over 'Uncomfortable' Encounter

Ezra Miller's verified Instagram account has been deactivated as another parent comes forward with allegations against the actor, whose location remains unknown. According to The Daily Beast, a mother from Greenfield, Massachusetts, and her child, now 12, were granted a temporary harassment prevention order against the 29-year-old Justice League actor on Wednesday. The news outlet, which did not name the mom or child, spoke to both of them and a neighbor who witnessed the alleged Feb. 2 encounter that spurred the court order.
GREENFIELD, MA
ETOnline.com

Ezra Miller Accused of Grooming and Brainwashing 18-Year-Old, Ordered to Stay Away

The parents of a teenager have accused Ezra Miller of physically and emotionally abusing their daughter and alleged that the actor has groomed her since she was 12 years old. According to a petition for a protection order/restraining order filed on June 7 in Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court and obtained by ET, the parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes -- Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle -- claim the Fantastic Beasts actor "uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata. Ezra has brainwashed Tokata. Ezra Miller has ensured that Tokata is without a phone and has given her bankcard to another of his workers." Chase and Sara also claim that Miller, 29, told Tokata about the actor's sex addiction and that they had been raped at 14, which her parents allege appear to be "means to gain trust from a potential victim."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
NME

Ezra Miller to be reportedly dropped from DC films after ‘The Flash’

Ezra Miller will be dropped from future DC films following The Flash, according to reports. The actor, who has been arrested multiple times and subject to restraining orders in recent months, will play Barry Allen aka The Flash in the forthcoming DC movie – which wrapped production in October 2021 for a June 2023 release.
MOVIES
RadarOnline

'He's Back!' Johnny Depp Fresh-Faced & Smiling After Costume Fitting For His First Movie In 2 Years Following Amber Heard Defamation Win

Johnny Depp won't be reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow, but his movie career is back on track following his defamation win against his ex-wife and assault accuser Amber Heard. Radar has learned that Depp recently completed his costume fitting for his first film role in more than two years. The 59-year-old actor was spotted heading to the Paris airport following his days-long stay and looked noticeably different. Instead of sporting his signature goatee, Depp flaunted his baby smooth skin after a fresh shave.Appearing completely barefaced, the former Pirates of the Caribbean star couldn't wipe the smile away after...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezra Miller
heavenofanimals.com

Man Accidentally Captures A Video Of His Baby Daughter Dancing To Their Dog Playing The Piano

Buddy Mercury is a rescue dog who became famous for his next-level piano skills. But he’s much more than that. The beagle also loves singing and is great with kids. The ultimate pupper. Recently, Buddy Mercury’s pawrents uploaded a video of his little sis rocking out to his tune, and it’s going viral for all the right reasons. Accumulating over 19 million views, this clip is precisely what the internet was created for.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iceland#Choking#Paris#Violent Crime#Variety
hotnewhiphop.com

Azealia Banks Calls Beyoncé A Creep Who Watches Everything She Does

Azealia Banks is getting a lot of deserved praise right now. She has always been a champion for house music and her early work certainly fits within that genre. Some fans believe her contributions to house music are immense and that Beyoncé and Drake's latest forays into house music can be attributed to Banks' influence.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

'It's sad': Rihanna's songwriter Skylar Grey reveals she was forced to sell her entire music catalog to pay for divorce settlement with Todd Mandel and taxes

Singer-songwriter Skylar Grey has revealed that she had to sell her entire music catalog to pay for her divorce settlement. The 36-year-old artist was married to Todd Mandel, but the couple separated and their divorce was finalized last year. Grey no longer receives any financial royalties to songs that she...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18

Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

480K+
Followers
30K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy