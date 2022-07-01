College Station Rd. Remains Closed at N. Oconee Access Rd. to Westbound Traffic for Road Assessment

Due to roadway safety concerns resulting from damage to a water main on June 28, College Station Road will remain closed to westbound traffic at the North Oconee Access Road while an assessment and repairs are made. Eastbound lanes remain open.

Due to roadway safety concerns resulting from damage to a water main on June 28, College Station Road will remain closed to westbound traffic at the North Oconee Access Road while further assessments are made as to the extent of damage underneath the road and for repairs once an assessment is made. Eastbound lanes remain open to through traffic.

A report is expected during the week of July 4 to determine if underground damage can be repaired with in-house ACCGov Transportation and Public Works staff or if repairs will require more extensive work from a contractor. It is not yet known how long the segment will be closed. The length of closure will depend on the extent of repairs needed.

Westbound from Research Drive to the North Oconee Access Road, College Station Road traffic will only be able to access the River’s Crossing complex or the North Oconee Access Road parking lots or Water Reclamation Facility. Through traffic access is not available to Riverbend Road, Loop 10, or beyond for westbound traffic on College Station Road.

Until the road is reopened, the following areas will be inaccessible to travelers:

- College Station Road westbound through traffic access past Research Drive (only access to River’s Crossing and the North Oconee Access Road for the parking areas, North Oconee River Greenway, and the Water Reclamation Facility remains open);

- Research Drive for right turn, westbound access through College Station Road past North Oconee Access Road; and

- Riverbend Road for left turn, westbound access at College Station Road.

* Update: Outer Loop 10 exit onto College Station Road for left turn, westbound access on College Station Road remains open.

In most cases, alternate routes for these areas would be through the Barnett Shoals Road or Milledge Avenue corridors.

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022, a 16-inch water main under the westbound travel lanes of College Station Road near the intersection of College Station at Riverbend Road was damaged by a private contractor. The ACCGov Public Utilities Department, with assistance from ACCGov’s Traffic Engineering Division, Streets and Drainage Division, and Police Department, closed the roadway and worked to reduce the water flow and repair the break.

On Thursday, June 30, 2022, a geotechnical firm used ground-penetrating radar to begin assessing the underground damage while utilities were located in the area in preparation for further assessments that will take place the week of July 4. A report of these assessments is expected during the week of July 4.