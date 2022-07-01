ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of assaulting girlfriend

By Odessa American
 2 days ago
A 43-year-old man was arrested after his girlfriend accused him of assaulting her while he had a light and dark brown shotgun in his possession.

Travis Adam Brown, 43, was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on June 27 on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. He has one bond totaling $25,000 and he was still in custody as of Friday afternoon as he is also being held by the U.S. Marshals.

The reported assault happened at 6:57 p.m. June 26 in the 1600 block of East 16th Street, an Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit stated.

The victim told police that her boyfriend, Brown, had assaulted her while exhibiting a light and dark brown shotgun.

The probable cause affidavit detailed that she had been woken up by Brown yelling and about infidelity. She said he was holding a light brown shotgun with a dark brown handle and after she stood up and began walking out of the bedroom.

Brown placed the shotgun against the wall and threw her into the wall, which caused her to fall onto the “cement” flooring of the residence, the affidavit stated. Brown picked the shotgun back up, grabbed her and made her physically stand up ordering her to go to the living room.

Once in the living, Brown sat on the couch with the shotgun in his lap stating that he needed to make it known to everyone that he is “not a little b*tch,” the affidavit detailed.

Officers detailed in the probable cause affidavit that they saw a large ball-like bump on her left elbow-area, which was purple and red, along with a small cut on the top of the bump showing a clear and obvious fresh injury.

Officers also stated in the affidavit there were clear and obvious red marks similar to those caused by a human hand grip around the back right side of her neck, which were consistent with her statements.

Officers detailed in the affidavit that they attempted to contact Brown multiple times, but were unsuccessful. Investigation showed that Brown left the scene and barricaded himself at his mother’s house located in the 3700 block of Crestview Drive.

