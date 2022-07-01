ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

Drought conditions in West Texas cause firework restrictions

 2 days ago
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Independence Day is celebrated with gatherings, barbecues and fireworks. While many people look forward to the Fourth of July holiday to watch fireworks displays, these explosives can become a major fire risk. “So these fireworks, you know you're basically using a small explosive right...

