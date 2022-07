COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A classic summertime forecast holds through most of the upcoming holiday weekend. Hotter and slightly drier weather settles in next week. FRIDAY: A nice mixture of clouds and sunshine is in store as highs top out in the upper 80s. Like the previous few days, initially isolated downpours become more prevalent in the afternoon, but the coverage will remain random & uneven. Most activity will weaken after sunset.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO