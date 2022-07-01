ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘American Pie’ Singer Don McLean Said 1 Elvis Presley Song Changed His Life

By Matthew Trzcinski
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

TL;DR:

  • “American Pie” singer thought Elvis Presley’s voice sounded “dark” on the first Elvis song he heard.
  • Elvis’ appearance on a magazine cover had a huge impact on McLean.
  • The first Elvis song McLean heard became a massive hit in the United States.
Elvis Presley | Bettmann / Contributor

Don McLean is most known for his classic rock song “ American Pie .” McLean said hearing one of Elvis Presley’s songs as a youngster was “completely mind-blowing.” Subsequently, seeing Elvis on the cover of a magazine shaped McLean as a musician.

Don McLean listened to songs on technology he thought was ‘futuristic’

During a 2020 interview with The Tennessean , McLean discussed listening to the radio when he was young. “We used to gather around and play the new record with a group of kids, listening to the new album by somebody they liked,” he recalled. “It was an excuse to get together and have a soda or something.”

McLean saw portable radios as “futuristic.” “Someone would have one of those futuristic, plastic radios you could take to the beach and we would think, ‘Whoa, what a big deal, to have a radio this small compared to the house radio,'” he remembered.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RciM7P9K3FA?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Three Dog Night’s ‘Joy to the World’ Has a Weird Connection to Elvis Presley’s ‘Heartbreak Hotel’

Don McLean said Elvis Presley’s voice sounded ‘dark’ on 1 of his most famous songs

In a 2022 interview with The Red Bulletin , McLean said hearing Elvis’ “ Heartbreak Hotel ” on the radio changed his life. “The first time I heard this it was completely mind-blowing to me,” McLean said. “It was summertime and the sun was almost going down. I was walking around and came across a bunch of kids playing it on a portable radio.”

The song introduced McLean to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll . “I heard this dark voice and it was dark out,” he recalled. “It was my first time hearing about Elvis Presley.”

Elvis inspired McLean as a musician. “Next thing I know, I saw [Elvis] on the cover of TV Guide in a red jacket with a Martin guitar,” he added. “That’s when my quest to play the guitar began.”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/e9BLw4W5KU8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

RELATED: The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards Speculated Why There Aren’t Many Covers of Elvis Presley’s ‘Heartbreak Hotel’

How Elvis Presley’s ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ performed on the charts in the United States

According to The Billboard Book of Number 1 Hits , “Heartbreak Hotel” became Elvis’ first No. 1 song. It topped the Billboard Top 100 for eight weeks. For context, the Billboard Top 100 was the predecessor to the Billboard Hot 100. Billboard ranked it the most successful single of 1956.

“Heartbreak Hotel” appeared on numerous compilation albums over the years, the most famous being Elvis: 30 #1 Hits . The album topped the Billboard 200 for three weeks. The compilation stayed on the chart for 125 weeks in total.

“Heartbreak Hotel” was a huge hit — and McLean’s music might not be the same without it.

RELATED: Elvis Presley Made 1 of His Girlfriends Promise to Sing Rock Songs and Now She’s in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 4

Related
TODAY.com

Is Austin Butler actually singing in 'Elvis'?

How do you become a rock legend? Heading into the role of Elvis Presley for Baz Luhrmann's biopic, Austin Butler told TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb that he "tried everything." "Everything," it turns out, includes singing: Butler's actual voice is featured in the movie. According to Entertainment Weekly,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Don Mclean
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Estate Is Now Worth an Insane Amount: See How Much

Cultural icon Elvis Presley‘s estate is now worth an insane amount of money, and just how much may shock you. The estate is worth around 1 billion dollars, according to a recent Billboard article. A number of factors contribute to this increase. This includes a new biopic, booming publishing valuations, and Elvis’ continued cultural cache. Elvis was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. His legacy continues to live on today.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Roll#American Pie#Tl#Tennessean
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard Could Barely Stomach Opie’s Ice Cream Scenes

There’s no doubt that Opie Taylor loved him some ice cream on The Andy Griffith Show and Ron Howard had to eat it. Or did he really do so? As a young child actor, Howard probably had a love for ice cream. After all, he’s playing a boy who is the son of Sheriff Andy Taylor, played by Andy Griffith. There can be a lot of perks when playing that role. One of them probably included a lot of ice cream. Yet would you believe that Howard had some trouble in those ice cream scenes? He did and had to really make us believe that ice cream was good.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

The 20 best Elvis Presley songs of all time

Everyone's "all shook up" over the new "Elvis" biopic starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks as real-life counterparts, Elvis Presley (Butler) and long-time manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). Their relationship takes center stage in the Baz Luhrmann movie, which chronicles the rock ‘n’ roll sensation's rise to stardom, mainstream success...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Waylon Jennings Once Told Conway Twitty “I’ve Never Seen That Many Ugly Women In My Life” Opening A Show For Him

The one and only Waylon Jennings would’ve been 85 years old today. Born on June 15th, 1937, in Littlefield, Texas, he dropped out of high school at age 16, determined to become a full-time musician. In 1958, Buddy Holly arranged Waylon’s first recording session, and hired him to play bass. In 1959, while on tour with Buddy and his band, Waylon famously gave up his seat on the plane that crashed and ultimately killed Buddy, J. P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson and Ritchie Valens. […] The post Waylon Jennings Once Told Conway Twitty “I’ve Never Seen That Many Ugly Women In My Life” Opening A Show For Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LITTLEFIELD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

Austin Butler’s ‘Elvis’ Portrayal Is Getting Blasted Online

Elvis Presley’s family has given Austin Butler heaps of praise for his portrayal of The King of Rock, and fans are wondering why. On June 10th, a 10-second clip from the Baz Luhrmann biopic hit TikTok, and it immediately went viral. But not because people thought the actor did a stand-up impression of Elvis. It went viral because fans of the icon thought the short monologue sucked.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne Once Revealed His Favorite Western Scene He Ever Filmed

John Wayne is known as the gritty, rugged cowboy who will go to any length, including putting his own life at risk, to save his town or those he loves. Though his catalog isn’t wall-to-wall action films, the movies for which he’s best known involve shootouts, chasing outlaws on horseback, and plenty of high-stakes stunts.
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

129K+
Followers
107K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy