Enjoy the holiday weekend with Star Spangled Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – If you’re looking to celebrate Independence Day with a world-class fireworks show, look no further than the city of Springfield. 22News spoke to organizers of Star Spangled Springfield about what you need to know before you head out to enjoy the display.

The skies will light up here at Riverside Park on Monday night, capping off a full afternoon of events and activities in honor of the Fourth.

The Star-Spangled Springfield fireworks show and celebration is taking place on July 4th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Riverfront Park.

While the evening ends with a spectacular professional fireworks display, there’s a lot more to enjoy! The splash pad will be open, with food, crafts, activities for kids, and music! The Union Jack Band, a retro 60’s rock band, is headlining that evening.

One piece of advice from organizers: get there early!

Judy Matt, the president of Spirit of Springfield said, “We invite people to come down throughout the day and just bring a picnic and blanket, what have you, and just stake out your spot for the fireworks. And, then at 930, you go to the memorial bridge to see the spectacular fireworks.”

In preparation for this event, the Springfield Police Department will be detouring traffic in and around the memorial bridge and riverfront park area. Exit 5 off of I-91 South will be closed as needed and the memorial bridge will close to all traffic, pedestrian and vehicular, on July 3rd at 11 PM.

When you are packing up to leave Star-Spangled Springfield make sure to be patient. The Springfield Police Department will have plenty of officers out directing traffic.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno expressed, “It really celebrates the beautiful mosaic, not only of the city of Springfield but, all of western Massachusetts and beyond. And, of course it celebrates the birthday of the greatest nation of the world. See you there!”

All on street parking is free to spectators on Monday night, and there are numerous parking garages in the city as well.

