HGTV Star Christina Hall Just Revealed Her Go-To Summer Frosé Recipe

Christina Hall’s summer frosé is the perfect treat on a hot day. The HGTV star recently shared the recipe she uses to make the delicious drink. Here’s how the Flip or Flop star makes her summer frosé and how it fits into her healthy lifestyle.

HGTV star Christina Hall’s love of wine is well-documented

Christina Hall is best known for starring in multiple reality shows on HGTV, and fans love seeing her healthy lifestyle as much as her home design work. The Christina on the Coast star often gives fans a glimpse of her meals and shares recipes of her favorite treats.

Hall’s love of wine is well-documented on her social media. On May 28, the HGTV star shared an Instagram photo of herself on a double-date with her husband, Joshua Hall, her sister-in-law, Stacie, and Stacie’s husband, Joel. The two couples were seated together at a table, sharing some delicious food and cocktails.

An Instagram post from October 2021 shows the HGTV star relaxing at home with a glass of white wine, surrounded by her two sons and two dogs.

And an Instagram post from August 2021 showed Hall and her husband holding hands while out to dinner. The couple enjoyed a seafood platter, including shrimp and oysters, and they each had a glass of wine on the table.

Christina Hall’s frosé recipe makes the perfect summer treat

Flip or Flop star Christina Hall recently shared her summer frosé recipe, and the alcoholic beverage makes the perfect summer treat.

“Summer Time Frosé,” Hall captioned a video on her Instagram Stories showing all the ingredients whirring together in a blender. She then shared the recipe she used in the following slide.

The HGTV star takes two cups of frozen, quartered strawberries and two cups of frozen, cubed watermelon and puts them in a blender. Then she adds two cups of fruity or dry rosé wine with about two tablespoons of simple syrup, and tops it with a squeeze of fresh lime.

Next, she blends the ingredients until they have a slushie consistency. Hall serves the drinks cold right after blending, garnished with fresh strawberry slices, lime wedges, mint, or rose petals.

The HGTV star shared how she maintains a healthy lifestyle

Christina Hall’s fans may wonder how she stays in shape while enjoying treats like wine and fruity frosé. According to the Christina in the Country star, the key to a healthy lifestyle is “consistency.” She makes a point of balancing her healthy diet and exercise routine with fun meals out with friends.

“Just consistency,” she told ET in August 2017 when asked about her secret to staying in shape. “I mean, I still like to splurge and have a good dinner with friends. Have a couple glasses of champagne, some seafood at Mastro’s. But overall, day to day, I really regiment on my workout and how I eat. I love a really good steakhouse or Mexican restaurant.”

The HGTV star said her go-to workouts are yoga or a quick three-mile run, which benefit her mind just as much as her body. “A run for me really clears my head and it just makes me focus on the day, and just makes the day that much better.”

