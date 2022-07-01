ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

HGTV Star Christina Hall Just Revealed Her Go-To Summer Frosé Recipe

By Grace Turney
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Christina Hall’s summer frosé is the perfect treat on a hot day. The HGTV star recently shared the recipe she uses to make the delicious drink. Here’s how the Flip or Flop star makes her summer frosé and how it fits into her healthy lifestyle.

Christina Hall | Michael Kovac/Getty Images

HGTV star Christina Hall’s love of wine is well-documented

Christina Hall is best known for starring in multiple reality shows on HGTV, and fans love seeing her healthy lifestyle as much as her home design work. The Christina on the Coast star often gives fans a glimpse of her meals and shares recipes of her favorite treats.

Hall’s love of wine is well-documented on her social media. On May 28, the HGTV star shared an Instagram photo of herself on a double-date with her husband, Joshua Hall, her sister-in-law, Stacie, and Stacie’s husband, Joel. The two couples were seated together at a table, sharing some delicious food and cocktails.

An Instagram post from October 2021 shows the HGTV star relaxing at home with a glass of white wine, surrounded by her two sons and two dogs.

And an Instagram post from August 2021 showed Hall and her husband holding hands while out to dinner. The couple enjoyed a seafood platter, including shrimp and oysters, and they each had a glass of wine on the table.

Christina Hall’s frosé recipe makes the perfect summer treat

Flip or Flop star Christina Hall recently shared her summer frosé recipe, and the alcoholic beverage makes the perfect summer treat.

“Summer Time Frosé,” Hall captioned a video on her Instagram Stories showing all the ingredients whirring together in a blender. She then shared the recipe she used in the following slide.

The HGTV star takes two cups of frozen, quartered strawberries and two cups of frozen, cubed watermelon and puts them in a blender. Then she adds two cups of fruity or dry rosé wine with about two tablespoons of simple syrup, and tops it with a squeeze of fresh lime.

Next, she blends the ingredients until they have a slushie consistency. Hall serves the drinks cold right after blending, garnished with fresh strawberry slices, lime wedges, mint, or rose petals.

The HGTV star shared how she maintains a healthy lifestyle

Christina Hall’s fans may wonder how she stays in shape while enjoying treats like wine and fruity frosé. According to the Christina in the Country star, the key to a healthy lifestyle is “consistency.” She makes a point of balancing her healthy diet and exercise routine with fun meals out with friends.

“Just consistency,” she told ET in August 2017 when asked about her secret to staying in shape. “I mean, I still like to splurge and have a good dinner with friends. Have a couple glasses of champagne, some seafood at Mastro’s. But overall, day to day, I really regiment on my workout and how I eat. I love a really good steakhouse or Mexican restaurant.”

The HGTV star said her go-to workouts are yoga or a quick three-mile run, which benefit her mind just as much as her body. “A run for me really clears my head and it just makes me focus on the day, and just makes the day that much better.”

RELATED: Ant Anstead Reveals He Didn’t Want to Divorce Christina Haack: ‘I Never Gave Up on Us’

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Honey Boo Boo, 16, Wears Diamond Ring On Engagement Finger After Mama June Loses Custody: Photo

Is Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson engaged? The 16-year-old wore a diamond ring on that finger in a snapshot from the first photos of her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon‘s 1-month-old twins. The image, which was released June 20 and can be seen below, shows Alana spending time with her family while sporting a diamond ring on her left ring finger. This fueled speculation that Alana’s engaged to her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Castle' Star Secretly Welcomes First Child

Stana Katic is officially a mom! The Castle alum and her husband, Kris Brkljac, recently took on parenting duties after they reportedly secretly welcomed their first child together this past winter. A representative for the actress confirmed the exciting life update in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, sharing, "They had a baby this winter and have been enjoying the time since cocooning as a family."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Hall
Person
Christina El Moussa
Popculture

Singer-Songwriter Couple Ending Their Marriage Over Infidelity

Beloved singer-songwriter couple Moira Dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez have announced a split, with the latter confessing to being unfaithful in the marriage. On May 31, Hernandez shared a joint statement via Facebook that revealed he and Dela Torre, who competed on The Voice's Philippine spinoff, were ending their three-year marriage. "It is with a heavy heart that after three years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways," the statement read. "Our love and respect for each other remains. We request for privacy during this difficult time."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Lookalike Daughter Stella, 14, Is So Grown Up In 8th Grade Graduation Photo

Tori Spelling made a touching tribute to her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, in a lengthy, sweet Instagram post on Thursday. “Stella McDermott GRADUATES!!” she ecstatically wrote in the caption of her daughter posing in her bright blue graduation gown and holding a bouquet of flowers. “My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ros Wine#Food Drink
HollywoodLife

Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Photo Of Husband Peter Hermann & Their Kids On Father’s Day

Mariska Hargitay, 58, gave her Instagram followers a rare look at a sweet family moment, in her Father’s Day post. The actress showed off her husband Peter Hermann, 54, hugging their three kids, August, 15, Andrew, 10, and Amaya, 11, while on top of a mountain, in a gorgeous scenic photo she shared. He also posed while smiling with his arms out, in a second photo.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

Zendaya Just Addressed Rumors She’s Pregnant With Tom’s Baby—Here’s What She Said

Click here to read the full article. Calling her out! Zendaya addresses the pregnancy rumors about her having Tom Holland’s baby. The Dune star took to Instagram to clear the air that none of the posts were real. On June 15, 2022, Zendaya posted a TikTok of a fake pregnancy post made by a fan trying to impersonate her. The fake post included a sonogram of a baby as well as a caption that said “I love you. Halfway there,” and a fake comment made by Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Marisa Tomei. The TikTok is part of a trend called...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pregnant Nicky, Tessa Hilton show off baby bumps in matching swimsuits

Sisters-in-law Nicky and Tessa Hilton are showing off their pregnancy progress poolside. The fashion designer, 38, and the model, 28, wore matching pink-and-purple Liberty floral one-piece swimsuits from A Pea in the Pod ($128) while lounging on Tuesday. “Suns out ☀️ Bumps out 🤰,” Nicky wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait for the cousins to meet each other!” Tessa — who’s married to Nicky’s brother, Barron Hilton — commented, “Love you! So soon!” She reposted the same image on Wednesday, writing, “Matching bumps 🤰🏼🤰🏼The count down [sic] begins!” She cradled her budding belly in the sweet shot, while Nicky posed with one arm behind her head. Both...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
HollywoodLife

Devin Booker ‘Likes’ Kendall Jenner’s Stripped-Down Photo After Split

Either Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner are having second thoughts about ending their two-year relationship, or all is well between these former lovers. Devin, 25, didn’t let the breakup stop him from clicking the heart button on Kendall’s June 26 Instagram gallery, the one that featured her sunbathing in nothing but a baseball cap. Kendall, 26, returned the favor. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kendall had also “liked” Devin’s June 26 post of him having a “day @ the park” at JaVale McGee’s annual JUGLIFE charity softball game.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

TV Host Divorces Husband Following 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson recently spoke out about her choice to end her two-year marriage. The sportscaster filed official documents in May, bringing a close to the coupling. The details come from The Blast, revealing that the Fox NFL Kickoff host is walking away from sports agent Kyle Thousand, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending the marriage. The pair wed at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020. According to Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Susan Lucci, 75, Glows In Gorgeous Pink Gown At Daytime Emmys 3 Months After Death Of Husband

Susan Lucci paid tribute to her late husband Helmut Huber at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. The iconic soap opera actress, 75, arrived at the Pasadena Convention Center to present the in memoriam segment of the gala and preceded it with an emotional speech about her partner of over 50 years, who passed away peacefully three months ago at the age of 84.
PASADENA, CA
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Spotted On Rare Family Trip With Husband Benji Madden & Daughter Raddix, 2

Cameron Diaz, 49, and Benji Madden, 43, made headlines on June 18 when they were spotted walking in the JFK Airport during a family trip in New York City over the weekend. The wife and husband had their adorable two-year-old daughter Raddix, who rested in her proud dad’s arms, with them, and they all wore casual outfits as they strolled by cameras. Cameron rocked black long-sleeved top and matching pants along with orange sneakers while Benji wore his own all black outfit, which included a long-sleeved top and pants, along with black sneakers and a black baseball cap.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Fans React To Jinger Duggar's Hairstyle In Sweet Social Media Snap

Feeling herself! Jinger Duggar was all smiles while out and about at a vintage shop in California — seemingly letting loose as she put her wild locks on display.Her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, shared a sweet snapshot of the Counting On alum as she browsed through the racks of gently used clothing — something 19 Kids and Counting fans will remember is one of Jinger's favorite hobbies. "Her happy place @chancevintage," he captioned the photo of Jinger, who was sporting a black t-shirt and a pair of light-wash jeans, on Thursday, June 16."You are so cute !!!!❤️😍" one user wrote...
BEAUTY & FASHION
DoYouRemember?

Bindi Irwin Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo Of Parents That Has Fans Won Over

Through social media, the Irwin family has reached millions of fans the world over. Though Steve Irwin died in 2006, he is remembered by his family, and widow Terri Irwin (née Raines) just honored what would have been their 30th anniversary. Daughter Bindi Irwin also marked the occasion by sharing an all-new photo of her parents that have fans starstruck with the famous couple all over again.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

129K+
Followers
107K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy