FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A cold front is slowly pushing through the region and will bring at least a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. The best chance of rain will be into evening. The rain will be widely scattered and many areas may miss the rain completely. The showers and a few storms that may develop could drop heavy rain as the system moves east. A warm,not hot weekend is ahead with mainly dry conditions. Stay with Fort Wayne’s NBC for more FIRST ALERT details.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO