ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

An “exciting” future for Surry County

By Mount Airy News
Mount Airy News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Michael Walden, Ph.D., delivered remarks Thursday at Surry Community College on the economic outlook for Surry County. Dr. Michael Walden heaped praised onto Surry County right from his opening remarks Thursday at the Viticulture Center at Surry Community College in Dobson, “I just feel the stress drain out of me...

www.mtairynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Airy News

Pilot Mountain tapped for NC Main Street program

For several years, Pilot Mountain officials have tried to gain entry into the North Carolina Main Street program, only to be stymied at every attempt. So the town decided to set up its own Main Street program, aimed at not only finding ways to make the town look better, but to attract new people, and businesses, to the town.
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
thestokesnews.com

Founding PART director speaks against county action

A PART bus is seen parked at the Winston Salem Transit Authority terminal in downtown Winston-Salem. (Photo courtesy PART) The end has arrived for the PART Express Connector Route 6 from Winston-Salem through King to Pilot Mountain to Mount Airy. The park and ride commuter bus service ends June 30.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

W.L.A. Trucking honored by music center

GALAX, Va — As part of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation’s 25th anniversary celebrations, the nonprofit honored seven members of its community of stewards at a ceremony on June 18, at the Blue Ridge Music Center. Among those honored was a Mount Airy business — W.L.A. Trucking.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

City schools looking to the future

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. The graduates of Mount Airy High School have finished their 13 years in public education graduating with more than $3.5 million in scholarship awards. Each graduate has had the chance to earn workforce credentials, college credits, and skills that will last a lifetime. Over 65% of our graduates participated in free college courses while in high school. This translates into an average savings of $6,700 each year that you would be paying in college tuition at a four year college. Over time this saves parents a lot of money. Congratulations to our graduates as they move forward to their next step of college, the military or the workplace.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dobson, NC
Surry County, NC
Education
State
North Carolina State
County
Surry County, NC
Surry County, NC
Government
Mount Airy News

Children’s Center offers culinary camp

This cook makes street tacos. Taking a break from churros for a photo. Learning to make churros takes patience. Learning to read a recipe and using correct measurements is part of the process. Culinary Arts Teacher Sabrina Wilmoth shows students how to make homemade Italian meatballs. DOBSON – The Children’s...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Blue Ridge Muse

Going out on the Fourth? Wear a mask

With COVID-19 cases rising once again, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is now recommending “universal masking” in 28 Virginia localities, including Carroll County (which borders Floyd County, and the city of Galax. The county and city are part of 28 localities in the Commonwealth that are now listed as “high risk”
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
Mount Airy News

Real Estate Transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed. Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Labor Markets#Housing Construction#Surry Community College#Llc
Elkin Tribune

Filing on tap for Dobson, Pilot, Elkin offices

DOBSON — Local election fans coping with the lull in political activity between a spirited spring primary season and the main event next fall can take heart in the fact there’s something to fill that void. This involves nine different offices being up for grabs in three Surry...
DOBSON, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Jefferson, NC

Jefferson, North Carolina, is a small town with big attractions. Surrounded by scenic landscapes and majestic views, this beautiful little town is perfect for nature lovers. Jefferson is the heart of Ashe Country, in the North Carolina High Country of the Blue Ridge Mountains. No one is certain who named...
JEFFERSON, NC
Mount Airy News

Flurry of first-day filings unfolds

DOBSON — The first day of the candidates’ filing period for an upcoming election usually prompts activity, which occurred Friday when seekers of municipal offices across the county wasted no time tossing their hats into the ring. By around 3:30 p.m., three people had done so at the...
DOBSON, NC
Mount Airy News

Wayne Farms partners with Shepherd’s House

DOBSON — Wayne Farms Dobson recently presented a $5,000 check to the Shepher’ds House to help underwrite the organization’s homeless shelter operation. “But financial support is only one aspect of community partnership for the Dobson team,” the firm said of its donation. “The company has also signed on with Shepherd’s House as a resource for the agency’s Jobs First program, offering training and plant positions to homeless adults and even providing transportation to and from the job.”
DOBSON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Mount Airy News

The lost art of shoe work

This patch machine was used at Belton’s Shoe Repair shop. It was used to repair or create seams on shoes. This ad from 1933 is advertising one of the many shoe repair shops that have been downtown. Mount Airy Musuem of Regional History. Shoe forms helped the cobbler create...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

CWD testing continues; no new cases found

North Carolina wildlife officials are still monitoring the deer population in the area for signs of chronic wasting disease. Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a transmissible, always fatal, neurological disease that affects deer and elk, moose and caribou. In late March it was detected in North Carolina in a deer...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Social district kicks off in Madison

MADISON, N.C. (WGHP) — You can now sip and shop at the same time in downtown Madison. The town kicked off its social district on Friday evening. It’s the first of its kind in Rockingham County. The town modeled this concept based on other cities’ social districts. You get a cup with a special sticker […]
MADISON, NC
Mount Airy News

Northern honored by American Heart Association

MOUNT AIRY — In addition to Northern Regional Hospital’s recognition as an Advanced Primary Stroke Center by The Joint Commission earlier this year, the hospital has received the American Heart Association’s GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines – Stroke quality achievement award. The award, according to the...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
FOX8 News

US-52 crash near I-74 in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A lane is closed on US-52 following a crash in Surry County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The crash occurred on US-52 South, near the ramp for Interstate 74 and close to the Mount Airy Surry County Airport. The closure began at 1:48 p.m. and is […]
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Former Winston-Salem church director of finance accused of embezzling over $27,000

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A former director of finance for a catholic church in Winston-Salem is accused of embezzling over $27,000 worth of funds. Marilyn Bertelsen, former director of finance at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church on Springdale Avenue in Winston-Salem is accused of embezzling $27,930.03 for “tuition reimbursement” for classes at Johnson & Wales University.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem Dash president previews July Fourth at Truist Stadium

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Dash kick off their week-long homestead against the Wilmington Blue Rocks on the Fourth of July. As part of Monday night's game, the team has some planned some special events. Brian DeAngelis, president of the Winston-Salem Dash, joined WXII live on-air to preview the night's activities.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thewilkesrecord.com

Interim Town Manager hired for North Wilkesboro

An interim town manager was chosen unanimously by the North Wilkesboro Town Board of Commissioners during a Thursday, June 30, meeting at Town Hall. Scott Buffkin, 53, the former manager of the Village of Clemmons, will begin the new post on July 18, North Wilkesboro Mayor Marc Hauser told The Wilkes Record.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy