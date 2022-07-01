An “exciting” future for Surry County

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. The graduates of Mount Airy High School have finished their 13 years in public education graduating with more than $3.5 million in scholarship awards. Each graduate has had the chance to earn workforce credentials, college credits, and skills that will last a lifetime. Over 65% of our graduates participated in free college courses while in high school. This translates into an average savings of $6,700 each year that you would be paying in college tuition at a four year college. Over time this saves parents a lot of money. Congratulations to our graduates as they move forward to their next step of college, the military or the workplace.

MOUNT AIRY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO