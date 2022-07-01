ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Mets ace Max Scherzer to return Tuesday at Reds

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0YhS_0gSTcKiE00
New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Fans of the New York Mets received a crummy beginning to their holiday weekends when they learned that right-hander Chris Bassitt had been scratched from his scheduled home start versus the Texas Rangers on Friday and subsequently placed on the COVID-19 injured list.

In what's become a rarity for the Mets, there is good news regarding their battered rotation on the opening day of July.

Mets ace Max Scherzer, who recently had a second rehab start for Double-A Binghamton delayed by a single day, told reporters Friday that he will be coming off the injured list to start at the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. Scherzer hasn't faced MLB opposition since he suffered an oblique strain on May 18 but had gone 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA across his first eight starts before that setback.

Per an SNY update, Scherzer said he plans to finish six innings and toss 90 pitches in Cincinnati.

"I had to work through some traffic, was about to come back out and get five ups in, get 80 pitches in, and everything felt good, so I’m good to go," Scherzer remarked about his last rehab appearance.

Fellow Mets ace Jacob deGrom has been out all season with a stress reaction in the scapula of his pitching shoulder but is reportedly "healthy right now" and could make his first rehab start as soon as Sunday en route to possibly returning "in the second half of July." New York right-hander Tylor Megill won't pitch again until at least mid-August due to a right shoulder strain.

The 47-29 Mets nevertheless hold a three-and-a-half game lead over the second-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Joey Votto Saves A Child’s Life In Game Against Cubs

Someone get Joey Votto a cape. This man just saved a child’s life. While at Wrigley Field tonight, Cincinnati Reds first baseman, Joey Votto, saved a potential Chicago Cubs fan from living a life of misery. *Satire Warning*. Joey Votto Hits A Home Run Against The Chicago Cubs. Prior...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Ohio Sports
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees reportedly exploring market for outfield upgrades

The Yankees have been baseball’s best team by a wide margin — their .727 winning percentage trounces the Astros’ second-ranked .640 mark — but they’ll naturally still be on the hunt for improvements as the Aug. 2 trade deadline draws nearer. To that end, general manager Brian Cashman and his staff have already begun to survey the outfield market, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

WWE Money In The Bank results: Bianca Belair vs. Carmella

At WWE Money In The Bank, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair put her title on the line against Carmella, who wrestled as the replacement for Rhea Ripley. It was a back and forth match but the result of this match was never in doubt because WWE has bigger SummerSlam plans for Belair. The match finish was Belair pinning Carmella after hitting the KOD.
WWE
Yardbarker

Knicks Sign Guard For Over $100 Million

Wojnarowski: "Free agent guard Jalen Brunson has agreed to a four-year, $104 million deal with the New York Knicks, his agents Aaron Mintz and Sam Rose of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. The deal includes a player option on the final season." The two-time National Champion (with Villanova) is coming off a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Jacob Degrom
Yardbarker

The Brooklyn Nets Have Made A Trade

The deal was a simple one as the Nets sent the Jazz a first-round pick, and the Jazz sent them back Royce O'Neale. The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, while the Jazz lost in the first-round to the Dallas Mavericks (in six games).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Scottie Pippen's Son Just Signed With This NBA Team

Pippen Jr. is 21-years-old and played his college basketball at Vanderbilt. He went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft last month. His father is NBA legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, who won six NBA Championships with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. The Lakers finished the year...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#The New York Mets#The Texas Rangers#The Cincinnati Reds
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Sign NBA Champion In Free Agency

View the original article to see embedded media. Coming off a 64-win season, the best season record-wise in franchise history, the Phoenix Suns are looking to add more depth in order to get back to the NBA Finals. Making their first move in free agency, the Suns came to an...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Yardbarker

Should Packers consider signing JC Tretter?

JC Tretter originally broke into the NFL in 2013 with the Green Bay Packers after being selected the fourth round of the draft. He would play with the team for three seasons before signing with the Cleveland Browns. The Browns surprisingly released the starting center earlier this offseason after five...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Richard Jefferson Says 'Kevin Durant's Trade Request' Is Similar To When Kobe Bryant Wanted To Get Traded To The Chicago Bulls, Saying KD Should Stay With The Nets: "Nah, I’m Good, Because If I Go There, There’s Not Gonna Be Anything To Play With."

The Kevin Durant trade saga has swarmed the NBA community for the last 24 hours. While everything looked set for the Nets after Kyrie Irving opted to continue with the team, Durant's decision to request a trade was pretty much unexpected. But the team certainly hasn't had the desired results...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Brooklyn Nets Star Signs With The Denver Nuggets

Andrews: "Bruce Brown has agreed to a 2-year, $13M+ deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN." Brown was a productive player on the Nets last season, so he is a solid pickup for a deep Nuggets team. The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky named 'overvalued player' for 2022 NFL season

At this point, it's not even a poorly kept secret that free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky is widely viewed as a heavy favorite to be named starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers this summer over career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett. Truth be told, Pickett will probably be third on the depth chart if Rudolph remains with Pittsburgh into early September.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

35K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy