Mets ace Max Scherzer to return Tuesday at Reds

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Fans of the New York Mets received a crummy beginning to their holiday weekends when they learned that right-hander Chris Bassitt had been scratched from his scheduled home start versus the Texas Rangers on Friday and subsequently placed on the COVID-19 injured list.

In what's become a rarity for the Mets, there is good news regarding their battered rotation on the opening day of July.

Mets ace Max Scherzer, who recently had a second rehab start for Double-A Binghamton delayed by a single day, told reporters Friday that he will be coming off the injured list to start at the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. Scherzer hasn't faced MLB opposition since he suffered an oblique strain on May 18 but had gone 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA across his first eight starts before that setback.

Per an SNY update, Scherzer said he plans to finish six innings and toss 90 pitches in Cincinnati.

"I had to work through some traffic, was about to come back out and get five ups in, get 80 pitches in, and everything felt good, so I’m good to go," Scherzer remarked about his last rehab appearance.

Fellow Mets ace Jacob deGrom has been out all season with a stress reaction in the scapula of his pitching shoulder but is reportedly "healthy right now" and could make his first rehab start as soon as Sunday en route to possibly returning "in the second half of July." New York right-hander Tylor Megill won't pitch again until at least mid-August due to a right shoulder strain.

The 47-29 Mets nevertheless hold a three-and-a-half game lead over the second-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings.