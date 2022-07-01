ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

Hinds County chancery judge orders North Jackson hotel to shut down in the next 72 hours

By Anthony Warren, Christopher Fields
WLBT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Owners and residents of a North Jackson hotel have 72 hours to vacate the premises, after a Hinds County judge agreed with the city of Jackson that the facility needed to be shut down. The hotel is the Olive Tree Hotel and Banquet Halls at...

Comments / 9

Anasthia Johnson
2d ago

Although this decision is going to result in the displacement of dozens of Families, I think this judge made a very brave decision to our safety first.

Reply(3)
2
Daphne Lowe Bates
1d ago

If the business is not following the law & has been ordered to shut down then that should be done immediately.

Reply
3
