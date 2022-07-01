Closed Captioning / Audio Description

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF
 2 days ago

Have Concerns or Complaints About Closed Captioning or Audio Description?

www.wmbfnews.com

wpde.com

WPDE morning news update 7.2.22

(WPDE) — A Conway man has been arrested years after later following a a series of sexual assaults' along the Grand Strand. Plus, the plastic bag ban is now in affect in North Myrtle Beach.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Crabtree Canal in Horry County among 25 waterways to get litter-control device funded by PalmettoPride

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – A South Carolina litter-prevention group has funded the installation of an anti-pollution device at 25 state waterways, the Crabtree Canal in Horry County, PalmettoPride provided funding for the non-mechanical WaterGoat system, which helps stop litter from getting into the ocean. Since 2006, the group said the device has helped keep more […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

So What Exactly Is Beach Music?

Mention beach music to a Myrtle Beach local and they may get a warm and fuzzy feeling wash over them. But if you ask them exactly what beach music is, they may get a little tongue-tied. So you help them and inquire if it is like the surfing-themed songs of the Beach Boys, and they’ll immediately tell you no. Ours is Carolina Beach Music, they’ll tell you, but you still won’t get a definition. Why? Well it’s difficult to define something that is so much a part of our lives that we never really questioned it. It just is.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Darwin

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for July 2-3 is Darwin, a 10-month-old mixed breed dog available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society. Darwin is full of “puppy energy” and loves other animals, said Jessica Wnuk, executive director of the shelter, who added that the shelter currently has several […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach prepares for busy holiday weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Fourth of July is one of the biggest weekends of the year for Myrtle Beach, and with more travelers comes more preparation.  “It’s one of our busiest weekends of the year,” said Meredith Denari, assistant director of public information for Myrtle Beach. “This is a huge one.” One of […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Though alligator attacks are rare, SC officials still urge caution

MYRTLE BEACH — After the recent death of a Myrtle Beach man, alligator-related attacks and deaths have drawn national attention. Although alligator-related incidents are very rare in South Carolina, state wildlife officials still urge the public to maintain caution when coming into potential contact with one. Since 2000, there...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
newheadlines.art

Fly Fishing Myrtle Beach

Fly Fishing Myrtle Beach. It extends 985 feet over the atlantic ocean, offering breathtaking scenery along with some of the best fishing in the state. The bass pro shop at myrtle beach mall also holds regular flyfishing classes, and both stores offer all the gear and licenses you will need to get started.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Crews investigating late night house fire in Burgess area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are investigating what started a fire at a home in the Burgess area. HCFR was called around 11 p.m. Saturday to a home on Forbes Drive, which is close to St. James High School. Firefighters were able to extinguish...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

Myrtle Beach’s Favorite Ghost and Pirate Stories

The Great Storm of 1822 wrought unprecedented damage to the Myrtle Beach area when wind and waves pounded the coastline two centuries ago. In addition to the devastation, the origin of one of the area’s most popular ghost stories came to be, The Gray Man of Pawleys Island. His...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

5 Reasons Why Those Relocating To Myrtle Beach Prefer Rural Settings

Myrtle Beach is located in Horry County. Horry County is the fastest growing county in the state of S.C. While the primary draw of Myrtle Beach is the beach itself, savvy home buyers have discovered that the vast amount of land in Horry County offers many options for living in a more rural, country setting.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Steakburger, frozen custard chain plans to open locations in Carolina Forest, Longs

A fast-casual restaurant chain known for its steakburgers, shoestring fries and frozen custard treats plans to expand into Horry County with four locations, including one in Carolina Forest and another in Longs. Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, the Kansas-based chain, expects new restaurants to open on U.S. 501 across from...
LONGS, SC

