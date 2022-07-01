Closed Captioning / Audio Description

Mention beach music to a Myrtle Beach local and they may get a warm and fuzzy feeling wash over them. But if you ask them exactly what beach music is, they may get a little tongue-tied. So you help them and inquire if it is like the surfing-themed songs of the Beach Boys, and they’ll immediately tell you no. Ours is Carolina Beach Music, they’ll tell you, but you still won’t get a definition. Why? Well it’s difficult to define something that is so much a part of our lives that we never really questioned it. It just is.

