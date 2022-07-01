Special Weather Statement issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 17:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Breathitt; Perry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL PERRY AND CENTRAL BREATHITT COUNTIES At 518 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hardshell, or 10 miles southeast of Jackson, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Decoy. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BREATHITT COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO