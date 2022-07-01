ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Weather Statement issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-01 12:54:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-02 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway ANOTHER HEAT WAVE LIKELY THIS WEEKEND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK Widespread hot temperatures are expected to develop again this...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn, Stillwater, Yellowstone by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 21:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Big Horn; Stillwater; Yellowstone The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Stillwater County in south central Montana Western Big Horn County in south central Montana Southwestern Yellowstone County in south central Montana * Until 1015 PM MDT. * At 913 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Laurel, or 14 miles southwest of Billings, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Billings, Laurel, Lockwood, Huntley, Billings Heights, Billings West End, Pryor and Park City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frontier, Hayes, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 18:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-03 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Frontier; Hayes; Lincoln The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Frontier County in southwestern Nebraska South central Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska Northeastern Hayes County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 640 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wellfleet, or 14 miles west of Curtis, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wellfleet, Maywood, Hansen Memorial Reserve State Wildlife Management Area, Marengo and Somerset. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 45 and 65. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRONTIER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Centre, Clinton, Mifflin, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 14:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Centre; Clinton; Mifflin; Union The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Centre County in central Pennsylvania Southeastern Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania North central Mifflin County in central Pennsylvania Southwestern Union County in central Pennsylvania * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 226 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Centre Hall, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Potters Mills around 230 PM EDT. Spring Mills, Poe Valley State Park and Madisonburg around 240 PM EDT. Millheim, Aaronsburg and Coburn around 250 PM EDT. Woodward and Weikert around 300 PM EDT. Mifflinburg, R.B. Winter State Park and Laurelton Center around 310 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Loganton, Hartleton, McCall Dam State Park, Tussey Mountain Ski Area and Pennsylvania Military Museum. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Lock Haven and Mile Run exits, specifically from mile markers 183 to 196. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 77 to 82. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lawrence, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 18:21:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-02 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lawrence; Pennington The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Lawrence County in west central South Dakota Southwestern Pennington County in west central South Dakota Northeastern Weston County in northeastern Wyoming Southeastern Crook County in northeastern Wyoming * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 620 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Upton, or 22 miles northwest of Newcastle, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Osage around 630 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Buckhorn, Four Corners, Mallo Camp, O`Neil Pass, Crooks Tower, Black Fox Campground, Cheyenne Crossing, Terry Peak, Lead, Deadwood and Central City. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 8 and 15. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 20:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mahoning; Portage; Stark; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Portage County in northeastern Ohio Western Mahoning County in northeastern Ohio Stark County in northeastern Ohio Southeastern Summit County in northeastern Ohio * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 804 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Ravenna to near Green, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Akron, Canton, Ravenna, Massillon, Green, Alliance, Tallmadge, North Canton, Louisville, Sebring, Mogadore, Minerva, Hartville, Navarre, Waynesburg, East Sparta, New Franklin, Brimfield, Canal Fulton and Randolph. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Duval, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-01 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Duval; Jim Wells; Kleberg; Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Duval County in south central Texas Southwestern Nueces County in south central Texas Southwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas Northwestern Kleberg County in south central Texas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 559 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Alfred to near Bishop to near Ricardo, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kingsville, Alice, Robstown, Driscoll, Bishop, Ben Bolt, Palito Blanco, Alice Acres, Banquete, Kingsville Naval Air Station, Agua Dulce and Petronila. This includes the following highways US Highway 281 between mile markers 676 and 696. US Highway 77 between mile markers 672 and 698. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Bucks; Chester; Delaware; Lancaster; Montgomery; Philadelphia; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 420 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BUCKS CHESTER DELAWARE LANCASTER MONTGOMERY PHILADELPHIA YORK
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cabarrus; Mecklenburg; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Cabarrus, central Mecklenburg and north central Union Counties through 545 PM EDT At 506 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Downtown Concord, or near University City, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Downtown Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Northeast Charlotte, West Concord, Mint Hill, Harrisburg, University City, Reedy Creek Park and Charlotte Motor Speedway. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fulton, Montgomery, Saratoga, Schenectady by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 21:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fulton; Montgomery; Saratoga; Schenectady The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Schenectady County in east central New York Southeastern Fulton County in eastern New York Southwestern Saratoga County in east central New York East central Montgomery County in eastern New York * Until 1015 PM EDT. * At 916 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hagaman, or near Amsterdam, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Amsterdam, Glenville, Ballston Spa, Broadalbin, Hagaman, Mayfield, Fort Johnson, Galway, North Ballston Spa, Rock City Falls, Mount Pleasant, Charlton, Perth, Parkis Mills, West Perth, Munsonville, Shaw Corners, Barkersville, West Milton and Glenwild. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FULTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Erie, Ottawa, Sandusky by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Erie; Ottawa; Sandusky The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ottawa County in northwestern Ohio Erie County in north central Ohio Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 559 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Genoa to near Gibsonburg to near Fremont, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Sandusky, Fremont, Port Clinton, Kelleys Island, Put-In-Bay, Bellevue, Clyde, Oak Harbor, Gibsonburg, Genoa, Woodville, Elmore, Green Springs, Northern Milan, Castalia, Ballville, Catawba Island, Marblehead, Bay View and Lindsey. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ERIE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henry, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 18:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Henry; Pittsylvania The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Pittsylvania County in south central Virginia East central Henry County in south central Virginia * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 616 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Axton, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Axton Leatherwood Swansonville Aiken Summit Sandy River Laurel Park and Chatmoss. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HENRY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for western and central Massachusetts. Target Area: Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Northern Worcester A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Worcester, southeastern Hampshire, southeastern Franklin and northeastern Hampden Counties through 600 PM EDT At 519 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over South Hadley, or near Holyoke, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed branches. Little to no impact from hail is expected. Locations impacted include Holyoke, Amherst, Northampton, Ludlow, South Hadley, Belchertown, Palmer, Ware, Granby, Hadley, Warren, West Brookfield, Brimfield, Hardwick, Pelham, Petersham, New Braintree and New Salem. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Stokes, Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 19:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Stokes; Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Surry County in northwestern North Carolina Southern Stokes County in north central North Carolina Northeastern Wilkes County in northwestern North Carolina Yadkin County in northwestern North Carolina * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 727 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near White Plains to near Dockery, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mount Airy Elkin Fairview Flat Rock Yadkinville Jonesville and Dobson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
STOKES COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Richland, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 15:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Richland; Wibaux A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT FOR WIBAUX AND SOUTHEASTERN RICHLAND COUNTIES At 912 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles southeast of Sidney to near Golva, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Wibaux, Carlyle, Skaar, Saint Phillip, Midway, Crane and Yates. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
RICHLAND COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 11:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong south to north longshore current. There is also a Moderate Risk of rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lycoming, Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 19:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Lycoming; Tioga A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTH CENTRAL LYCOMING AND SOUTHEASTERN TIOGA COUNTIES THROUGH 830 PM EDT At 754 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles west of Canton, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Ogdensburg around 805 PM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Orange, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Orange; Perry; Washington Heat Indices Near 100 Degrees Today The combination of hot temperatures in the low to mid 90s and dewpoints in the upper 60s and low 70s will result in heat indices around 100 degrees this afternoon. Be sure to drink plenty of water, limit outdoor activities if possible, and check on the elderly and neighbors. Always check your backseats before locking your vehicle.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 01:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-04 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sustained west winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts around 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Blowing dust will reduce visibilities in some locations. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass, and Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska and northwest and west central Iowa. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 17:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sierra FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 6 PM MDT this evening for a portion of south central New Mexico, including the following county, Sierra. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for a portion of southwest New Mexico.
SIERRA COUNTY, NM

