Special Weather Statement issued for Luzerne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 14:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berks; Chester The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 218 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Holland, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Coatesville, Parkesburg, Honey Brook, Elverson, New Morgan, Atglen, South Coatesville and Modena. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 304. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
