ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Stranger Things’ 4 Volume 2: Lucas Gives Jason Carver a Reality Check – but What Happens to the Jock in the Finale?

By Gabriela Silva
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

The heroes of Hawkins are not the only characters fans wanted to know the outcome of in the finale of Stranger Things 4 . There is no denying that Jason Carver (Mason Dye) is one of the most disliked characters in Stranger Things 4 . Fans theorized he could be one of the characters to die after his fight with Lucas. But Jason’s story ended with what many think he rightfully deserved.

Jason loses his mind seeking revenge in ‘Stranger Things’ 4 Volume 2

Due to his popularity status, Chrissy’s death, and his distaste toward Eddie, Jason is on the hunt to destroy Hellfire Club and its members. Before the final two episodes, he manages to convince the residents of Hawkins that the club is behind the recent murders. As well as the spread of the Satanic Panic across America .

In Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, fans see Jason is clearly in disarray. He is obsessed with finding the club. When Nancy and the group go to a local gun depot for ammunition for their plan, Jason strikes panic in Nancy and his demeanor. He also buys a revolver and gives her advice on a shotgun before questioning where Mike and his friends are.

The finale has one of Jason’s teammates see movement in Creel House and believe some of the club members could be hiding there. As Max, Lucas, and Erica take care of their part of the plan to lure Vecna, Jason and the others ambush them. Jason poses a threat to Max and the other characters’ safety in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2.

Jason and Lucas fight in Creel House in ‘Stranger Things’ 4 Volume 2

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ 4 Volume 2: Will’s Sexuality and True Love Feelings Toward a Character Are Still a Mystery

Max and Lucas are initially unaware of what is happening outside the house as Jason, and his friends attack in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 . By now, Max is in Vecna’s trance when Jason appears. Lucas tries to reason with him and warns him to wake Max, or they all die. But Jason does not want to hear it and points his gun at Lucas.

Lucas continues to try and reason with Jason and gives him a reality check he does not want to accept. In hopes of convincing him, Lucas tells him about Vecna and the other dimension. Jason is hesitant to believe him and questions why Chrissy was with Eddie the day she died.

While Jason wants to believe Chrissy was good, Lucas tells him the truth. She was in pain and went to Eddie to buy drugs. He explains that Vecna was forcing her to see terrible things and needed help. But Jason does not believe him and says Chrissy would have turned to him for help, not the “freak.”

Lucas holds his ground when telling Jason he was wrong to want to be like him. They engage in a fist fight that breaks Max’s tape recorder. In the Upside Down chaos, Lucas is strangled by Jason as he sees Max losing to Vecna. Lucas breaks free and knocks out Jason.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ec-EIWNGAZc?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

The Hawkins High basketball star dies a gruesome death

RELATED: ‘Squid Game’ Is Still Way More Popular than ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

The season ends with a new tragedy in Hawkins that marks that Vecna’s evil is far from over. With Max having died for a minute , the fourth gate was opened, unleashing the Upside Down in Hawkins. As the gate opens across town, fans see Jason meet his death in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 .

As Lucas holds on to Max’s body, the gate opens and disintegrates Jason in half. His death has some fans feeling it was coming . A fan on Twitter comments, “The way Jason’s death was so anticlimactic has me cackling because deserved.”

Another fan comments , “I was f*cking sobbing over max, and then the portals grew and shredded Jason’s stupid ass and out loud i paused my sobs and said ‘at least that son of a b*tch died’.” Fans also harbor ill feelings toward Jason because he was the root cause of many problems.

“I was fuming when jason like came from out of nowhere then broke the plan, i blame him for eddie’s death and max’s coma. the way he died is so random,” said one fan on Twitter . Fans also dislike Jason for what he did to Eddie as one fan comments, “It’s all Jason’s fault that Hawkins believed that Eddie was the murderer when in fact… HE IS THE HERO.” Even Dye agrees his character is a jerk .

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4: Millie Bobby Brown’s Favorite Scene Features Eleven Telling Mike, ‘He Isn’t Loving Her the Way She Wants to Be Loved’

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

'Stranger Things' photos give look at Season 4, Volume 2

June 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2. The streaming service shared first-look photos for the new episodes Tuesday. One of the photos shows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) with Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), aka Papa. Another photo shows Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) making their escape in Argyle's van.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
Person
Mason Dye
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's new movie heads to Netflix

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's new movie The Electric State is set to head to Netflix. The film was originally set up with Universal, but after over a year of negotiations, the streaming platform has officially closed the deal for the rights to the sci-fi epic. Based on Simon...
MOVIES
Popculture

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Photos With Girlfriend Molly Schirmang

Michael Jackson's oldest son Prince is sharing some special moments with his girlfriend Molly Schirmang online. The King of Pop's son attended the Tony Awards in New York City and posted some of the photos to his Instagram of the shindig and their time in the Big Apple. While at the show, Prince presented MJ the Musical's performance that evening. It was something he took great pride in. The show debuted in Dec. 2021 and is described as a jukebox musical featuring the music of his father with a book by Lynn Nottage. It tells the story of American Jackson's career.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Millie Bobby Brown Settles ‘Stranger Things’ Debate About Whether Eleven Created The Upside Down

Millie Bobby Brown practically grew up in front of the world. The Stranger Things star, 18, began playing Eleven when she was, well…11. And her character is absolutely pivotal. In fact, Eleven has so many mysterious powers that she wields so dramatically, that it’s led to a hot debate among fans of the wildly popular series. Did younger Eleven actually create the Upside Down –that terrifying alternate universe into which childhood friend Will Byers (played by Noah Schnapp) descended in Season 1?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Jock#Volume#Terrible Things#Creel House
Deadline

‘Nash Bridges’ Actor Mary Mara’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Click here to read the full article. Nash Bridges, ER and Ray Donovan actor Mary Mara’s cause of death has been determined. Mara, who was found dead Sunday in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, NY, died of asphyxiation due to drowning, according to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy report. Her death was ruled accidental and an investigation is continuing, New York State police said. Mara was found in the river Sunday morning by troopers and Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance following a report of a possible drowning. There was no indication of foul play, police said at...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Stranger Things 4 - Volume 2 Reveals Major Deaths in Finale

Over four seasons of Stranger Things, the series has introduced a number of beloved characters, but given this expanding ensemble, not all of the characters will make it to the end of the journey, forcing audiences to say some tough goodbyes. Previous seasons have faked us out by implying character deaths, only for them to make their returns, but with Season 4 – Volume 2 out now on Netflix, these episodes have brought with them some deaths that are sure to disappoint fans of the series. Making these fatalities hit even harder if how unlikely it is that these characters could return. Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2 is now streaming on Netflix.
TV SERIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

129K+
Followers
107K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy