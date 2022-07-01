‘Stranger Things’ 4 Volume 2: Lucas Gives Jason Carver a Reality Check – but What Happens to the Jock in the Finale?

The heroes of Hawkins are not the only characters fans wanted to know the outcome of in the finale of Stranger Things 4 . There is no denying that Jason Carver (Mason Dye) is one of the most disliked characters in Stranger Things 4 . Fans theorized he could be one of the characters to die after his fight with Lucas. But Jason’s story ended with what many think he rightfully deserved.

Jason loses his mind seeking revenge in ‘Stranger Things’ 4 Volume 2

Due to his popularity status, Chrissy’s death, and his distaste toward Eddie, Jason is on the hunt to destroy Hellfire Club and its members. Before the final two episodes, he manages to convince the residents of Hawkins that the club is behind the recent murders. As well as the spread of the Satanic Panic across America .

In Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, fans see Jason is clearly in disarray. He is obsessed with finding the club. When Nancy and the group go to a local gun depot for ammunition for their plan, Jason strikes panic in Nancy and his demeanor. He also buys a revolver and gives her advice on a shotgun before questioning where Mike and his friends are.

The finale has one of Jason’s teammates see movement in Creel House and believe some of the club members could be hiding there. As Max, Lucas, and Erica take care of their part of the plan to lure Vecna, Jason and the others ambush them. Jason poses a threat to Max and the other characters’ safety in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2.

Jason and Lucas fight in Creel House in ‘Stranger Things’ 4 Volume 2

Max and Lucas are initially unaware of what is happening outside the house as Jason, and his friends attack in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 . By now, Max is in Vecna’s trance when Jason appears. Lucas tries to reason with him and warns him to wake Max, or they all die. But Jason does not want to hear it and points his gun at Lucas.

Lucas continues to try and reason with Jason and gives him a reality check he does not want to accept. In hopes of convincing him, Lucas tells him about Vecna and the other dimension. Jason is hesitant to believe him and questions why Chrissy was with Eddie the day she died.

While Jason wants to believe Chrissy was good, Lucas tells him the truth. She was in pain and went to Eddie to buy drugs. He explains that Vecna was forcing her to see terrible things and needed help. But Jason does not believe him and says Chrissy would have turned to him for help, not the “freak.”

Lucas holds his ground when telling Jason he was wrong to want to be like him. They engage in a fist fight that breaks Max’s tape recorder. In the Upside Down chaos, Lucas is strangled by Jason as he sees Max losing to Vecna. Lucas breaks free and knocks out Jason.

The Hawkins High basketball star dies a gruesome death

The season ends with a new tragedy in Hawkins that marks that Vecna’s evil is far from over. With Max having died for a minute , the fourth gate was opened, unleashing the Upside Down in Hawkins. As the gate opens across town, fans see Jason meet his death in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 .

As Lucas holds on to Max’s body, the gate opens and disintegrates Jason in half. His death has some fans feeling it was coming . A fan on Twitter comments, “The way Jason’s death was so anticlimactic has me cackling because deserved.”

Another fan comments , “I was f*cking sobbing over max, and then the portals grew and shredded Jason’s stupid ass and out loud i paused my sobs and said ‘at least that son of a b*tch died’.” Fans also harbor ill feelings toward Jason because he was the root cause of many problems.

“I was fuming when jason like came from out of nowhere then broke the plan, i blame him for eddie’s death and max’s coma. the way he died is so random,” said one fan on Twitter . Fans also dislike Jason for what he did to Eddie as one fan comments, “It’s all Jason’s fault that Hawkins believed that Eddie was the murderer when in fact… HE IS THE HERO.” Even Dye agrees his character is a jerk .

