Father killed and 17-year-old son shot by suspect who later shot himself in Lake Jackson, police say

ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0gSTarTH00 A 17-year-old was shot, and his father was killed by a 20-year-old suspect who later shot himself in Lake Jackson on Monday, police said.

At about 11:10 p.m., the Lake Jackson Police Department and EMS responded to a shooting at a residence in the 200 block of Jasmine Street.

First responders found Cory Bayless, 43, and his 17-year-old son with gunshot wounds.

Bayless was pronounced dead on the scene, and his 17-year-old son was transported by Life Flight to Memorial Herman Hospital in critical condition, police said.

On Thursday, investigators identified the suspect as 20-year-old Joesph Anthony Lee Moore and charged him with capital murder, with a bond set at $25,000,000.

Officials responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Alice Street in Sweeny in an attempt to serve the capital murder warrant on Moore.

While officials were surrounding and calling out the residence's occupants, a single gunshot was heard inside the home.

Special Response Team members immediately entered the home and found Moore with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

First aid was immediately given to Moore by SRT medics, and he was flown by Life Flight to Memorial Herman in critical condition, police said.

This active investigation continues, and anyone with any information in the case can contact the Lake Jackson Police Department investigations division by calling 979-415-2700.

