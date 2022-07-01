Jordan Woods to continue basketball career at Tusculum University

NEWPORT—Years of hard work and dedication paid dividends for Jordan Woods as he signed to continue his basketball career at Tusculum University. His family and coaches surrounded him in the gymnasium of Cocke County High School as he put pen to paper and officially became Pioneer.

Although he only spent two years with the program, and only one season on the court, Woods’ roots run deep in the community as he attended Parrottsville Elementary and dominated on the court for the Parrotts.

Woods initially took his talents to Lakeway Christian Academy, but after two years the urge to return home struck, which brought him to CCHS. Woods unfortunately paid the price for transferring and was forced to sit his entire junior year.

The move could have proved costly, but his skills were too much for coaches at the collegiate level to deny. Woods said he is thankful for the opportunity he received when coming to CCHS.

“Coach (Casey) Ragan made me feel like I fit in right from the start, even when I was sitting out for a year and not able to play,” Woods said. “Dr. (A.C.) Willis and everyone in the administration were great throughout the process.”

The spotlight seemed much brighter for Woods at Lakeway as coaches from colleges kept their eyes on him throughout his freshman and sophomore seasons. He said the lights seemed to dim when he made the decision to come to Cocke County, but he worked to show them he was still a college level talent, just playing on a different court.

“I was getting recruited at Lakeway before I came here, and sitting out that year kind of made me lose everything. Coach Ragan and I started talking and got my highlight tapes together while I was going to some camps. At that point I really started to get looked at by more and more coaches.”

Tusculum University and coach J.T. Burton came calling to offer Woods a shot at playing at the next level. He said it was like a dream come true as the university was always at the top of his list of destinations.

“There were a couple of schools I was considering but have always wanted to go to Tusculum my whole life,” he said. “Their program is growing now under a newer coaching staff, and they have a really good head coach in place. Tusculum really felt like home when I took a tour. I know I’m going to have to work and college will be different, but I’m ready for it.”

Dr. A.C. Willis, CCHS Athletic Director, introduced Woods at his signing ceremony and spoke about the challenges he overcame to reach this point in his career. Willis said that Woods has always had a determined mindset and desire to improve his skill set.

“Jordan has had his own obstacles and challenges. He missed a year of eligibility but fought through that obstacle. I wish we could have had him all four years,” Willis said.

“I’ve known Jordan since he was a kid, and even then he was out there getting better with the older kids. The sacrifices he has made and the family support that he has had has helped him get to this point. This doesn’t just look good on Jordan, it looks good on his coaches, his elementary school, and this looks good on the entire school. We’re very grateful for the time we’ve had here with Jordan at Cocke County High School. I know he will go on to do great things.”

CCHS head coach Casey Ragan praised Woods for the leadership he provided even when he wasn’t able to take the court his junior year. The positive attitude he maintained during that time carried over into his senior season, which made him one of the team’s go-to players.

“Jordan was huge for us all season. We got him as a junior, but he stepped into that senior leadership role this year,” Ragan said. “He was one of our most consistent guys night in and night out. Jordan made some huge plays, and won one game at the buzzer at Claiborne County. I know he will never forget that. Jordan has been a big part of his teammates lives, and we’ll see him around a lot, I’m sure.

Ragan said this chance to play college basketball couldn’t have been dealt to a better person. Woods acted as a mentor to his younger teammates and provided them with a shining example of what can happen if they put in the effort. Ragan said the entire team was thankful for the time they had with Woods.

“Jordan is the first basketball player I’ve had to sign to go to college, and I am unbelievably proud of him on a personal level. I know our coaching staff and the rest of his teammates are just as proud. In our program we talk about it not being about me. I see so much of that in him. Not once did he make it about Jordan Woods, it was always about Cocke County High School.

“If he will keep that attitude and level headedness, he will do a lot of great things. I wish we had more time than what we had together, but at the end of the day we’re thankful for what we got. Jordan will always have a home here at Cocke County.”

The entire Woods family beamed with pride when Jordan signed his letter of intent in front of members of the student body and his fellow teammates. His father, Derrick Woods, thanked the coaching staff and school for accepting his son when he transferred to CCHS.

While athletics are important, Woods said that obtaining a quality education ranks just as high on the list of things that he wants for his son. He looks forward to Jordan obtaining his degree and returning to Cocke County to be an asset for the community.

“The opportunity to play basketball all the way through grade school and high school, and finish playing here at Cocke County High School, my alma mater, was very special,” Derrick Woods said. “The success he has had here with the coaches has been great, and we really appreciate everything that they have done. All the coaches that he has been able to play under made this day the best it could be.

“Were looking forward to him going on to further his education, which is most important, and playing and enjoying sports while he’s at the college level. His goal is to come back and start a business to give back to the community. That’s what we’ve always raised him on and are looking forward to seeing his success. We’re very proud of him and his accomplishments and thankful for everyone that has taken part in it.”

Woods will step into a winning program at Tusculum University that finished the 2021-22 season with a 19-8 record. He looks forward to making the best of the chance that he has been given and the opportunity to represent his community.

“I’m just really excited for this opportunity,” he said. “People try to talk down about Cocke County, and now I get this chance to showcase that anybody can come from this county and do something great.”

Woods helped lead Cocke County to a 14-16 record this season and deep postseason run in the Twin Lakes Conference. His efforts were recognized by the conference as he was named Honorable Mention to the All-District Team. Woods looks forward to earning more accolades next year as he represents the Tusculum Pioneers.