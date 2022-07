It’s not easy to buy a new car right now. The cost of new SUVs and cars is way up and even the price of used vehicles has skyrocketed. So what can you do if you need a new SUV or car and you can’t afford or don’t want to pay the exorbitant cost of the vehicles near you? You might be willing to drive a considerable distance to save some money on a new car. For example, buying a used Nissan Rogue in Texas instead of in Alaska will save you at least $10,000. Is it worth it? And what’s the cheapest state to buy a used SUV?

TEXAS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO