Firefighters In Maywood Douse Side By Side Garage Blazes

125 Lenox Avenue, Maywood Photo Credit: Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

Maywood firefighters had not one but two fully involved overnight garage blazes to put down at once.

The side-by-side garages caught fire at the end of Lenox Avenue behind Coach's Park near the municipal pool around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters had to blaze under control in under a half-hour, with minor extension to a home.

No injuries were reported nor was a possible cause immediately given.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.