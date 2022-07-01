Firefighters In Maywood Douse Side By Side Garage Blazes
Maywood firefighters had not one but two fully involved overnight garage blazes to put down at once.
The side-by-side garages caught fire at the end of Lenox Avenue behind Coach's Park near the municipal pool around 4:30 a.m. Friday.
Firefighters had to blaze under control in under a half-hour, with minor extension to a home.
No injuries were reported nor was a possible cause immediately given.
