Aiken, SC

Beyond the Headlines: Redevelopment of downtown Aiken

The Post and Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProject Pascalis is the city of Aiken’s name for an ambitious project to revitalize the downtown area. Plans call for a 100-key boutique hotel, a 117-unit apartment complex, a...

www.postandcourier.com

