Baltimore City Public Schools’ Virtual Learning Program To Continue In New School Year

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools is extending the Virtual Learning Program for students attending the 2022–23 school year, according to school staff.

Students can use the virtual learning program to earn a high school diploma, staff said.

The program exists to assist families that would benefit from the remote learning experience, according to staff.

Enrollment acceptance includes a review of attendance records and academic standing, staff said. The virtual Learning Program capacity is 1,000 students.

Enrollment is open for families whose children are entering the city schools system for the first time for all grade levels, including Priority 2 Pre-K and Kindergarten students.

Families interested in intra-district transfers or out-of-zone school placement into the Virtual Learning Program can use the parent portal to apply between July 18 – August 19.