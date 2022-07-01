ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore City Public Schools’ Virtual Learning Program To Continue In New School Year

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 2 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools is extending the Virtual Learning Program for students attending the 2022–23 school year, according to school staff.

Students can use the virtual learning program to earn a high school diploma, staff said.

The program exists to assist families that would benefit from the remote learning experience, according to staff.

Enrollment acceptance includes a review of attendance records and academic standing, staff said. The virtual Learning Program capacity is 1,000 students.

Enrollment is open for families whose children are entering the city schools system for the first time for all grade levels, including Priority 2 Pre-K and Kindergarten students.

Families interested in intra-district transfers or out-of-zone school placement into the Virtual Learning Program can use the parent portal to apply between July 18 – August 19.

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore’s Behavioral Health Pilot Program Aims To Provide New Youth Services

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott on Thursday announced the launch of a public dashboard that allows Baltimoreans to follow the progress of a behavioral health pilot program that diverts some 911 calls to community partners and behavioral health specialists. The pilot program steers some calls to a Here2Help line, which is a mental health services line operated by Baltimore Crisis Response Inc. (BCRI). BCRI is staffed by trained mental health clinicians, according to city officials. The prime objective of the Here2Help line is to resolve calls over the phone and, in some cases, dispatch a team of clinician responders. Scott described the program...
wypr.org

Newsmaker: Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises

We begin today with our Newsmaker guest, Dr. Sonja Santelises, the CEO of the Baltimore City Public Schools. Earlier this month, the Office of Inspector General for Education did an audit of city high schools after complaints that grades had been changed inappropriately. Over a period of four years, between 2016-2019, the audit found more than 12,000 grades had been changed, and it said its investigation revealed, quote, “misunderstandings, misapplications and non-compliance of grade-changing procedures.”
CBS Baltimore

Fourth Of July Festivities Kick Off In Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Star-Spangled Spectacular returned to Baltimore on Sunday. Roughly 4,600 people gathered at Oregon Ridge Park in Baltimore County to listen to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and watch some fireworks. Some people brought their own food for dinner while others are buying meals from a variety of food trucks. “I come out to Oregon Ridge every fourth,” Tamara Lewis of Windsor Mill said. “I think it’s a great way to celebrate the holiday, see the BSO, and see the fireworks at the end. I started coming out here when I was in high school with my now-fiancé. We enjoyed it...
CBS Baltimore

Class Of 2026 Plebes Report For Induction Day At The US Naval Academy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Naval Academy welcomed about 1,200 plebes, or freshmen, to its Annapolis campus Thursday. Induction Day is the official first day of “plebe summer,” and it’s a whirlwind unlike any other first day of school. Plebe summer is six weeks of basic midshipmen training — which prepares students for their first academic year at the Naval Academy. Students were ushered through various stations in which they are issued gear, learn how to salute, get haircuts and, of course, get a good dose of yelling. Nicole Dado, a junior from New Jersey, helped get the freshmen prepared for their four-year...
CBS Baltimore

Local Nonprofit, Restaurant Chain Provide 600 Meals To Camp Airy After Dining Hall Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local organizations are stepping up to help after a major fire destroyed the dining hall of a popular summer camp Wednesday in Frederick County. Feed the Fridge, a local nonprofit, has teamed up with D.C.-based restaurant chain Medium Rare to deliver 600 meals to campers at Camp Airy in Thurmont. The meals include steak and grilled chicken with salad, along with a vegetarian option, the nonprofit said. The nonprofit stocks more than 10 community fridges around D.C. and Maryland with up to 100 free meals a day. Feed the Fridge was founded by Mark Bucher, and Medium Rare was co-founded...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Offering Additional Incentives To Employees Who Serve As Election Judges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State employees will get additional leave time if they work as election judges during the primary and general elections, Gov. Larry Hogan said. Employees who staff polling places on the July 19 primary, which is not a state holiday, or any early voting location will receive 16 hours of administrative leave for each day of service, the governor said. For the first time, contractors are also eligible. Election Day, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, is a state holiday. Employees will receive pay and an additional eight hours of administrative leave for working as a judge. Contractors are eligible for the...
CBS Baltimore

Inner Harbor Hotels Prepare For Fourth Of July Festivities

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The fireworks are back at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor for the first time since the pandemic began.  Restaurants, bars, and hotels are preparing for a very busy day.  The Sagamore Pendry in Fells Point is throwing a pool party.  “We’re going to do a dayside barbecue with a pool DJ and probably one of the best views we think to watch the fireworks here in Baltimore city,” Sagamore Pendry Baltimore General Manager Juan Webster said.  There will be a special menu, as well as the hotel’s staples, including lobster rolls, smash burgers, and delicious frozen cocktails.  “(We are) highlight(ing) some local flavors and...
CBS Baltimore

High Court Marshal Seeks Enforcement Of Anti-Picketing Laws

WASHINGTON (AP) — The marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court has asked Maryland and Virginia officials to step up the enforcement of laws she says prohibit picketing outside the homes of the justices who live in the two states. “For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums have picketed Justices’ homes,” Marshal Gail Curley wrote in the Friday letters to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and two local elected officials. Curley wrote that Virginia and Maryland laws and a Montgomery County, Maryland, ordinance prohibit picketing at justices’ homes, and she asked the officials to direct police...
InsideClimate News

Baltimore’s ‘Catastrophic Failures’ at Wastewater Treatment Have Triggered a State Takeover, a Federal Lawsuit and Citizen Outrage

Sara Bundy, her husband and 12-year-old son moved to Sparrows Point near the Back River in Baltimore County four years ago for the allure of a waterfront home. “We are a boating family. We love to fish and kayak and our lives are very much based around water,” said Bundy, 43, who owns a dog walking and pet sitting business. “So, when we came across this waterfront home, it was perfect for us.”
WDVM 25

DC minimum wage increased today

Mayor Bowser is increasing DC's minimum wage from $15.50 to $16.10 for non-tipped employees and $5.35 for tipped on July 1 under the Fair Shot Minimum Wage Amendment of 2016.
CBS Baltimore

State Police Expand Traffic Enforcement On I-83 In Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you start seeing more state troopers in Baltimore City, don’t be surprised. Starting Friday, Maryland State Police will have expanded patrol responsibilities on Interstate 83 in Baltimore City, the agency said Thursday Previously, the agency was responsible for calls for service on I-83 from the Pennsylvania line to the Baltimore County/Baltimore City line. The agency will now respond to the end of I-83 at Fayette Street in Baltimore City. The change is the result of an agreement between three Maryland law enforcement agencies and the Baltimore Police Department. Those agencies are Maryland Department of State Police (MDSP), the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police and the Maryland Capitol Police State Police said the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Coordinated Highways Action Response Team will provide assistance with road closures and detours, and MDTA Police will assume patrol responsibilities and conduct criminal and traffic enforcement on Route 295 within the Baltimore City limits. The agency said Maryland Capitol Police has been given enforcement authority on both I-83 and Route 295.
CBS Baltimore

Fourth Of July Fireworks Return To Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time since 2019, Baltimore’s annual fireworks display is back in full force and poised to light up the city skyline Monday. Festivities kick off at 4 p.m. and last until 9:30 p.m. They include a Navy band performance and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.  But fireworks are the main attraction. It’s a 13-minute show this year and WJZ—a proud media sponsor of the event— got a sneak peak on how the city is getting ready for it. “There’s nothing more exciting than to see fireworks bursting in the air celebrating the independence of our country,” Mayor Brandon Scott...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Warm & Dry Fourth Of July Forecast

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After days of waiting, the Fourth of July is finally here, and it looks like the weather will cooperate with our holiday plans. It’s shaping up to be a pleasant Independence Day here in Maryland. If anything, your biggest concern will be making sure you’re wearing enough sunblock. We’re talking about a mostly sunny and warm day that won’t be too muggy. Most of us woke up to temperatures in the 60s, but those will climb into the mid to upper 80s, though it might feel a bit warmer due to the humidity. The forecast will provide great conditions to see...
CBS Baltimore

‘Totally Excessive’: After-Hours Swimmers In Baltimore City Pools Prompt Police Helicopter Response, Councilman Reacts

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The police response to after-hours swimmers in Baltimore City-owned pools has attracted attention, partially because the police department’s helicopter is sometimes used as a tool to clear the pool. Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison defended the use of the helicopter to patrol city pools during the tail end of a Fourth of July press conference on Friday. “Our helicopters fly over our city and check on all of our pools,” he said. The department’s helicopter, commonly known as Foxtrot, is being used for daily infrastructure checks and to prevent swimmers from drowning, department spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge said.  Back at it....
CBS Baltimore

Meet The Investigators Working To Address Baltimore City’s Unsolved Murders

In a nondescript Baltimore warehouse, dozens of investigators are working to fix a problem that has vexed police across the country: unsolved murders. The city saw 338 homicides in 2021, and less than half, 47%, were solved. That figure is slightly lower than the national murder clearance rate — the share of cases each year that are solved, meaning police make an arrest or close the case due to other reasons. In Baltimore and across the United States, only about half of murder cases are cleared — far less than a half-century ago, when roughly 90% led to arrests. For complete coverage of this installment of Crime Without Punishment, click here.
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

