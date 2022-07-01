Valley Grande to hold Independence Day Fireworks Show on Sunday

The City of Selma has announced a round of "Let's Talk Selma" community meetings to be held this month and in August. "Please join us to engage in conversations that will allow an exchange of ideas and information between the citizens and a representative from each city department," said a statement from the city.
Folks in Dallas County are getting ready for a fun and festive Fourth of July celebration. And they say it’s impossible to have that celebration — without fireworks. Fireworks and the Fourth of July — are inseparable. “It’s not a 4th of July without fireworks. This is...
Citizen efforts to restore the Claude C. Brown YMCA to a public community center remain on hold after the Selma City Council again said no to purchasing the building, even for $1. The Council wants to hear from the YMCA Board before they move any further on the issue. At...
Here’s a list of local fireworks celebrations happening in our area to celebrate Independence Day. Pike Road – Dark – Rolling Hills Park/Cottonwood Golf Club off Trotman Road. Friday. Wetumpka – 8:30PM – Gold Star Park. Saturday. Montgomery – Dark – Riverwalk Amphitheatre.
GRADY, Ala. (WSFA) - A well-known Montgomery County restaurant is closing its doors after 37 years of service. Red’s Little School House in Grady opened in 1985 after founder Red Deese bought an old schoolhouse. Debbie Deese, Red’s daughter and proprietor of the restaurant, said Sunday was a bittersweet...
The Perry County Health Department is offering COVID shots and testing on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Anyone interested in getting vaccinated or tested is asked to call 334-683-6153 to schedule an appointment. The Perry County Health Department is located at 1748 Washington Street in Marion.
The sunflower fields in Autaugaville opened their gates for the public and the flowers are in full bloom. The fields are open everyday from sunrise to sunset for the 10 days the sunflowers are in bloom. The Autaugaville sunflower fields have only been around since 2016 but have already become...
If you want economic growth to take off, you need a full-service airport. A full-service airport requires a control tower manned by air traffic controllers. And that requires a lot of money, money that was out of reach for Selma and many airports serving smaller communities. At least that’s how...
Visitors to the Alabama Safari Park this summer can expect many of the animal residents to personally greet their human guests. In fact, you’ll have many eating out of the palm of your hand – literally. Home to more than 800 animals, visitors to the 350-acre wildlife park...
Montgomery Fire Rescue officials say a man has been arrested after admitting to setting fire to a building. According to Assistant Fire Chief Stanley Cooper, MFR units responded to a fire at around 5:50A.M. Saturday in the 2000 block of Oklahoma Street. On the scene an interview was conducted with...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are dead and seven people were injured after seven separate shootings and a stabbing in Montgomery this weekend, according to Montgomery police. According to Montgomery Police Lt. Jarrett Williams, the first shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Young Farm...
Congratulations to Dr. Otis Dion Culliver, President-Elect of the Southwest District of The Alabama State Missionary Baptist Convention. Culliver, who is the pastor of Selma’s historic Tabernacle Baptist Church - issued this statement to the Selma Sun “I am humbled by the trust bestowed upon me and grateful for the opportunity to lead our district, which includes the black belt region. I also hope to strengthen the relationship between the churches of this district with a strong emphasis on engaging our youth in intentional ways.”
A McCalla, Alabama, white woman was charged with a disorderly conduct misdemeanor on Thursday, in relation to making racist death threats on social media against Black people in Tuscaloosa. Sydney Angela Holder, 20, allegedly posted a video that she’ll “shoot a n—– in Walmart,” according to a press release from...
A Montgomery man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a bank robbery at Regions Bank near Eastdale Mall. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old John Adam Vinson, Jr., was convicted of bank robbery and for firing a gun while committing a crime of violence. According to...
Meat! Now that I have your attention, I know you love a good steak. However, at times you don’t want to fix it up yourself. So, be sure to check out these great places to get an incredible steak. My go-to for a great steak is Nick’s Original Filet...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bibb County Sheriff’s department will be dealing with the emotional aftermath of the June 29th shooting that killed Deputy Brad Johnson and injured Deputy Chris Poole for months to come. WBRC first told viewers of Warrior Police Officer Lee Glenn back in October 2021....
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating two separate fatal shootings that happened Sunday. According to police, officers and fire medics responded to the 1300 block of North Ripley Street before noon regarding a medical call. There, they found the victim, later identified as 67-year-old Rufus McCants, of Montgomery, with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
The dead body that was discovered floating in the Alabama River in Dallas County last month has been identified, but how he got there remains unclear. Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford said the African-American man identified is Joseph Woods, 52, a Selma resident. Fulford said there’s “no cause of death at this time.”
An officer with the University of Alabama Police Department has been hailed as a hero for rescuing a woman from the Black Warrior River. Officer Albert Canzoneri, who has been with department for nearly eight years, earned the Chief of Police’s Medal of Honor for saving the woman, who could not swim.
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The suspect accused of killing a Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy, and injuring another, appeared before a judge on July 1. 26-year-old Austin Patrick Hall was arraigned in Shelby County charged with three counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. Judge Marvin...
Comments / 0