Valley Grande to hold Independence Day Fireworks Show on Sunday

Congratulations to Dr. Otis Dion Culliver, President-Elect of the Southwest District of The Alabama State Missionary Baptist Convention. Culliver, who is the pastor of Selma’s historic Tabernacle Baptist Church - issued this statement to the Selma Sun “I am humbled by the trust bestowed upon me and grateful for the opportunity to lead our district, which includes the black belt region. I also hope to strengthen the relationship between the churches of this district with a strong emphasis on engaging our youth in intentional ways.”

SELMA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO