Boone County Joint Communications reminds residents when to call 9-1-1 vs. 3-1-1
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)
The Boone County Joint Communications is preparing for an increase in calls over the holiday weekend.
Residents are reminded to call the non-emergency numbers 3-1-1 or 573-442- 6131 for non-emergencies requiring law enforcement attention, such as noise caused by fireworks or fireworks being discharged in prohibited areas.
Officials say that calling 9-1-1 when there is no emergency can prevent actual emergency calls from being connected in a timely manner and could delay emergency responders for someone who really needs help.
When to call 9-1-1 versus 3-1-1:
- Call 9-1-1 for any situation requiring the immediate presence of law enforcement or a response from fire/rescue or ambulance services.
- A burglary in progress
- A house fire
- A person trapped by machinery
- A person having chest pain
- Call 3-1-1 or 573-442-6131 for law enforcement assistance when immediate presence of law enforcement is not required.
- To report an abandoned vehicle
- To report a noise complaint
- To report lost or stolen property
- To report a parking issue
The post Boone County Joint Communications reminds residents when to call 9-1-1 vs. 3-1-1 appeared first on ABC17NEWS .
Comments / 0