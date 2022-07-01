ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Boone County Joint Communications reminds residents when to call 9-1-1 vs. 3-1-1

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28dlgU_0gSTXinv00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Boone County Joint Communications is preparing for an increase in calls over the holiday weekend.

Residents are reminded to call the non-emergency numbers 3-1-1 or 573-442- 6131 for non-emergencies requiring law enforcement attention, such as noise caused by fireworks or fireworks being discharged in prohibited areas.

Officials say that calling 9-1-1 when there is no emergency can prevent actual emergency calls from being connected in a timely manner and could delay emergency responders for someone who really needs help.

When to call 9-1-1 versus 3-1-1:

  • Call 9-1-1 for any situation requiring the immediate presence of law enforcement or a response from fire/rescue or ambulance services.
    • A burglary in progress
    • A house fire
    • A person trapped by machinery
    • A person having chest pain
  • Call 3-1-1 or 573-442-6131 for law enforcement assistance when immediate presence of law enforcement is not required.
    • To report an abandoned vehicle
    • To report a noise complaint
    • To report lost or stolen property
    • To report a parking issue

The post Boone County Joint Communications reminds residents when to call 9-1-1 vs. 3-1-1 appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Columbia police make arrest after downtown water bead gun incident

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police arrested an 18-year-old and detained four juveniles after they allegedly fired pellets from a water bead gun. Police arrested Hunter Johnson, 18, and detained four others for fourth-degree assault in connection to reports of shots fired in the area of East Broadway and Ninth street.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Signs warn residents to lock their cars, some residents report break ins

COLUMBIA - There have been recent complaints from southwest Columbia residents about auto theft and burglary in neighborhoods like Georgetown, Forest Ridge and others near Chapel Hill Road. Residents have complained about this problem on social media outlets like Facebook and the Nextdoor Neighbor app since the beginning of the...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man sentenced following two burglaries at Russellville school bus facility

A Jefferson City man is sentenced to probation for charges related to two burglaries at the Russellville school bus facility. Christopher Pigford, 21, pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor charges Monday, including accessory to second-degree tampering, accessory to first-degree trespassing and accessory to second-degree property damage. Felony stealing, burglary and property damage charges were dropped.
RUSSELLVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person seriously hurt after a crash in Miller County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Camden County man was seriously injured in a crash Friday night. The crash happened in Miller County along Highway 42. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 53-year-old Timothy Farr lost control of his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle causing it to overturn, then hitting the side of a Dodge Ram 2500 driven The post One person seriously hurt after a crash in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
Boone County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Boone County, MO
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three people hurt after Morgan County golf cart crash

MORGAN CO., Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were transported to Lake Regional Hospital after crashing their golf cart on Sunday night in Morgan County. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Report, the three people were traveling north on Red Arrow Rd. in a golf cart. The report says the driver, 50-year-old Angela K. Gerstner drove The post Three people hurt after Morgan County golf cart crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Motorcyclist killed in Columbia crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcyclist was killed Friday morning in a crash in north Columbia. The crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. at Paris Road and Vandiver Drive, the Columbia Police Department said in a news release. Mark Lamont, 49, of Columbia was not wearing a helmet and suffered fatal injuries, police said. The crash The post Motorcyclist killed in Columbia crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3 1 1#9 1 1#Emergency Calls#Law Enforcement#Ambulance Services#Politics State#Politics Local
kjluradio.com

Pettis County officers stop suicide attempt by inmate

Officers at the Pettis County jail prevent the suicide of an inmate. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office reports that officers saw a male inmate wrapping a jail-issued sheet around his neck on surveillance video Wednesday morning. They believed the inmate was attempting to commit suicide and entered the cell, cutting the sheet from his neck.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia mother charged in infant death case is arraigned

A former Columbia resident who is charged in connection with her infant’s death in 2017 has made her initial appearance in Boone County Circuit Court. 28-year-old Lavosha Daniels is charged with abandonment of a corpse. The infant’s father, Staffone Fountain of St. Joseph, is charged with first degree murder. Fountain remains jailed in northwest Missouri. His arraignment date likely won’t be set until he arrives at the Boone County jail.
kjluradio.com

Kansas City woman sentenced on charges related to 25 mile chase through Jefferson City

A Kansas City woman is sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to charges related to a 25-mile chase that started in Jefferson City. Ebone Harris, 25, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest Tuesday. In exchange for her plea, charges were amended down from second-degree assault, stealing and resisting arrest. A charge of driving with a revoked license was dropped. Harris was sentenced to five years supervised probation and 120 days in jail, for which she was given credit for time served. If she violates the terms of her probation, she’ll be sentenced to four years in prison.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boil order issued after positive E. coli test for city of California

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A boil order was issued by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for the California public water system after a positive total coliform and E. coli test on June 29. Another sample was tested on June 30 and the bacteria was detected again. A positive E. coli test indicates the water may The post Boil order issued after positive E. coli test for city of California appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALIFORNIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy