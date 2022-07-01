COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Boone County Joint Communications is preparing for an increase in calls over the holiday weekend.

Residents are reminded to call the non-emergency numbers 3-1-1 or 573-442- 6131 for non-emergencies requiring law enforcement attention, such as noise caused by fireworks or fireworks being discharged in prohibited areas.

Officials say that calling 9-1-1 when there is no emergency can prevent actual emergency calls from being connected in a timely manner and could delay emergency responders for someone who really needs help.

When to call 9-1-1 versus 3-1-1:

Call 9-1-1 for any situation requiring the immediate presence of law enforcement or a response from fire/rescue or ambulance services. A burglary in progress A house fire A person trapped by machinery A person having chest pain

Call 3-1-1 or 573-442-6131 for law enforcement assistance when immediate presence of law enforcement is not required. To report an abandoned vehicle To report a noise complaint To report lost or stolen property To report a parking issue



The post Boone County Joint Communications reminds residents when to call 9-1-1 vs. 3-1-1 appeared first on ABC17NEWS .