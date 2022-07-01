ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland Township, NJ

El Patron reopens in Holland; former home of Giordano's

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A space that used to be home to Giordano's...

woodradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lite Rock 96.9

The Best Places To Move to In New Jersey Are …

We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holland Township, NJ
iheart.com

Here Are The Best Nachos In Colorado

There are so many things to love about nachos. They can be a dish you can eat by yourself, or you can share it with others. It's the perfect appetizer, snack and entree in some cases. And the best part are the many ways you can load delicious ingredients on a bed of tortilla chips, from cheese, sour cream and jalapeños to beef, chicken and pork.
COLORADO STATE
New Jersey Monthly

The Peach Truck is Bringing Southern Fruit and More to New Jersey

The Peach Truck is headed to the Garden State. Created by Stephen and Jessica Rose, the Peach Truck brings fresh Georgia peaches to consumers, so there’s no need to travel South for the Peach State’s delicious treasures. Stephen felt there would be demand for such a business after he left his hometown in Georgia and moved to Nashville in 2010.
ECONOMY
94.5 PST

New Eateries Coming to Nassau Park Pavilion in West Windsor, NJ

Here's some exciting news. There's going to be some new food and drink options in Nassau Park Pavilion in the near future, according to a site map. I'm sure I'm not the only one who's been wondering what's been going on there lately. It looked like they were just putting in a bunch of underground pipes, but, when I checked out the shopping center's website, the new shops were revealed.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Patron#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Mexican Food#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#W Shore#Wood Tv
Daily Voice

'The Office' Star Kate Flannery Spotted In NJ

Some "The Office" fans got a kick out of seeing one of the show's biggest stars this week in New Jersey. Kate Flannery, known for her role as Meredith "The Drunk" Palmer, threw out the first pitch at the Trenton Thunder game June 30. She was also spotted on the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
PennLive.com

Inside N.J.’s Himalayan salt cave, where healing is drawing huge crowds

I walked into the odd cave saddled with anxiety and congestion from severe allergies. Less than an hour later, I emerged feeling relaxed and much clearer. The secret? Salt. Nearly 13 tons of the stuff, all of it imported from Pakistan. Since at least the 19th Century, people have used salt — more commonly saltwater immersion — to cure or manage symptoms of migraines, arthritis, and much more. But salt caves are designed to concentrate the healing effects; 45 minutes spent in a Himalayan salt cave (even one built in Central Jersey) can be as effective as 20 hours floating in saltwater.
LIFESTYLE
iheart.com

South Carolina Eatery Named One Of The Best Roadside Restaurants In America

If you've spent hours on a road trip, snacking on food you could find in a vending machine or at a counter in a truck stop, you would probably be looking forward to your next real meal. Rather than stop at a fast food chain, why not try a unique roadside restaurant that measures up to some of the best eateries in America?
RESTAURANTS
wrnjradio.com

Overnight travel restrictions on July 14 at Centre Bridge-Stockton Toll-Supported Bridge

STOCKTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A series of traffic stoppages are scheduled to be implemented during early-morning hours on July 14 at the Centre Bridge-Stockton Toll-Supported Bridge between Solebury Township, PA and Stockton Borough, NJ, according to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission. Traffic in both directions...

Comments / 0

Community Policy