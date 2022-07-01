Jersey City BOE approves Fernandez as district’s first Hispanic superintendent
By Joshua Rosario
NJ.com
2 days ago
The American dream started with a 10-year-old newcomer from Cuba getting left back in her first year of school in West New York. Norma Fernandez overcame the initial struggles with learning English and her star has risen ever since. On Thursday she became the Jersey City school district’s first Hispanic superintendent...
The Jersey City Board of Education named Dr. Norma Fernandez, the acting superintendent since January 10th, the new head of the public schools at last night’s special meeting. ” … We’ve had mostly white people at the helm. We’ve had three, that I know of, African American superintendents at...
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop’s office and local teachers union President Ron Greco painted two very different pictures of public school funding in their first public spat since the new tax bill came out. “He constantly knocks the board: all these parents that came out for all those months...
The new president of the Newark City Council is LaMonica McIver. The two-term Central Ward councilwoman becomes the second woman to serve as council president since the post was created in 1954. McIver 36, replaces Luis Quintana, the senior member of the city council. She was the unanimous choice of...
The Montclair Education Association stands firmly with our advisers in the 8:46 committee and their development of the following statement. The MEA 8:46 is a subcommittee of the Montclair Education Association that empowers teachers, students and staff to engage in anti-racist pedagogy and practices within their classrooms and communities at large. One of their goals is to recognize and represent those who are marginalized through social justice advocacy. The 8:46 Project has hosted such events as community conversations, literary circles, Black Lives Matter at School curriculum fairs and more. The committee was formed, in response to the murder of George Floyd, by then-President Petal Robertson. It is chaired by Brian Ford and Stevana Sims, members of the MEA and educators in the Montclair school district.
Mayor Fulop Promotes 25 JCFD Captains to Lead Newly Created Fire Companies and Strengthen Fire Protection Citywide. Over 300 Firefighters Hired & 200 Promoted under Fulop Administration to date, Strengthening JCFD’s Diverse Leadership. JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop, Public Safety Director James Shea, and Fire Chief Steven...
The Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce CEO Duvi Honig on Thursday met with James Gill, General Manager of NJ Airports at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to discuss a broad array of travel-related topics and issues of concern, with the ultimate goal of increasing flyers’ satisfaction and ease of travel.
It’s back to square one for Union County. After losing a final round in its fight to award contracts on a $123.8 million government complex without competitive bidding after a judge blocked further construction work, officials said it was time to “move on and start over.”. The massive...
A golden era ended June 30, 2022, when Patricia “Patte” Blood spent her last day as Kearny Superintendent of Schools, a position she held and ran with distinction for a nearly decade. Now she heads off to her twilight years, where she says she hopes to spend a lot of time with her grandchildren. But before she did that, she took time to reflect on her career.
Within a span of less than four weeks, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a controversial bill passed by the New Jersey Legislature to redevelop Liberty State Park that critics have warned will open the park to privatization. The bill, titled the Liberty State Park Conservation, Recreation, and Community Inclusion Act, passed...
Like so many Bayonne residents, Councilman-elect Loyad Booker could never stay away from the city for too long. He loves Bayonne. That love hasn’t blinded him from seeing its flaws, but it’s motivated him to challenge them. He knew there were only three Black officers in the police...
NEWARK, N.J. — A hip-hop artist is now turning his talents to politics. Platinum-selling rapper Dupré Kelly is now a councilmember in Newark‘s West Ward. He and other elected officials were inaugurated Friday at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. Kelly is the first platinum-selling hip-hop artist...
NJCU acting president Jason Kroll posted the following statement yesterday on social media. Much of what I am about to share with you will likely not come as a surprise given the Board of Trustees’ declaration that NJCU is about to weather a financial crisis. However, allow me to lead with this: I accepted the responsibility of serving as acting president with an understanding of the challenges and difficult decisions that lie ahead. The reason I did so was galvanized yesterday when I attended the new student orientation and lost myself in the nervous enthusiasm of soon-to-be first-year students and their parents and siblings.
Support is surging for the family of a 57-year-old Essex County construction worker struck and killed by a car while crossing the street last month. Miguel Vargas was rushed to the hospital after the 10 p.m. incident on Washington Avenue in Belleville, on June 24, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said. He died of his injuries the following day.
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting an in-person business networking event July 14 at The Asbury in Asbury Park. Tickets are limited. The state agency regulating the burgeoning New Jersey cannabis industry is close to releasing guidelines for employers who suspect employees are high on the job, its executive director said Thursday.
“Last week, the Supreme Court made us all profoundly less safe by weakening New York’s century old gun licensing laws. We know that more guns leads to more violence, and while we can’t completely undo the damage done, this slate of legislation meets the moment and demonstrates that the New York fight against gun violence in a daunting post-Bruen world is strong. Nothing is more important than combatting gun violence. My office has been engaged in conversations with the Governor and her team, as well as legislative staff over the past several days to help craft this legislation. These much-needed measures are an important step forward to keep guns out of our schools and sensitive places, enhance our firearms licensing requirements and much more.”
A fire in a third-floor apartment of a Jersey City building Wednesday has displaced 10 residents, Jersey City officials said. City firefighters responded to 100 Lembeck Ave., on the corner of Ocean Avenue, at 3:15 p.m. and immediately saw a working fire on the third floor, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. All residents had already self-evacuated.
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Friday to protect people traveling to the state for abortion services. Murphy signed the legislation in Jersey City.
The bills protect the right of out-of-state women to get an abortion in New Jersey, where it is legal.
“While others throughout the country are revoking a woman’s right to reproductive freedom, New Jersey will continue to defend this fundamental right in our state,” Murphy said in a statement. “By bolstering protections against potential repercussions for both health care professionals and patients, we are sending a message to all who seek or provide reproductive health care within our borders that we welcome and support you. These laws represent our commitment to standing by a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her body, and will serve to make our state a beacon of freedom to every woman in America.”
It will also shield anyone who received or facilitated abortion services in New Jersey from being extradited to another state.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The Staten Island Republican Party organization endorsed Rep. Lee Zeldin in the GOP primary for governor. And Zeldin delivered, winning the primary and setting up a fall battle with Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul in the fall. But it was Andrew Giuliani who won Staten Island,...
Red-light cameras have recently become a topic in New Jersey once again. Not over the red-light pilot program that ended in 2014, but over how other states issue tickets for their red-light program. This part of the story is good news as it protects New Jersey drivers. So before we...
