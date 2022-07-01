Do Americans still use cash? Study finds that 80% use digital banking

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – During the past years, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed many businesses and consumers away from cash and toward digital payments.

A new survey on Americans cash and digital payment habits found nearly 1 in 4 people don’t have any cash on them. Also,1 in 5 people said they have stopped using cash since March of 2020.

According to Third Party Trust, the majority of Americans avoid in-person transactions, with 80% of people interacting with their banks online. Additionally, 53% like to use their bank’s app, and 69% of people deposit checks online. The majority of Americans also use payment service apps. The most popular is PayPal, followed by Venmo, Zelle and ApplePay.

The pandemic has changed the way a lot of us live, including how we handle money. The survey says 41% of people judge the appearance of cash before touching it and 61% wash their hands or use hand sanitizer after touching dollar bills or coins. If cash appears too dirty, more than 1 in 3 say they’ll reject it.

