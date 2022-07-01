ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County Police investigating felony animal cruelty case

By Sahara Sriraman
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Animal control officers have launched an investigation into a felony animal cruelty case after a dog was left in poor health at the doorstep of Prince William County Animal Services Center.

Video surveillance from the area reportedly showed the dog, a tri-colored female Pitbull between one to two-years-old, being dropped off by a man in a light-colored SUV at 12:34 a.m. on Thursday, June 30.

Police said the man then attached one end of a leather leash to the dog and the other end to the front door of the center’s entrance handle, located at 14807 Bristow Rd. in Manassas, before leaving.

Sometime early that morning, the dog was able to loosen the leash and was later found near the front of the building by construction workers, Prince William County said.

The Pitbull was reportedly emaciated and in poor health, according to police. She is currently receiving treatment at the center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04tOaS_0gSTWy9A00
(Courtesy of Prince William County Police Department)
An investigation into the incident was launched by animal control officers at around 7:15 a.m., that morning.

According to police, the man is described as having facial hair and was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved shirt with blue panels on the sides and a reflective stripe across the back and on the sleeves.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q9WbB_0gSTWy9A00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rz5PW_0gSTWy9A00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vZQun_0gSTWy9A00
(Courtesy of Prince William County Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the man involved is encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip online here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

