Michigan State

Most projects suspended by MDOT through holiday weekend

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - With the weekend of holiday travel underway, the...

El Patron reopens in Holland; former home of Giordano's

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A space that used to be home to Giordano's and Bagger Daves will be opening as the El Patron Mexican Restaurant. The restaurant at 3333 W. Shore Dr. near US-31 had a soft opening on Friday, with the grand opening scheduled for July 7 at 11 a.m.
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, NJ
Iowans' July 4th Festivities Could Be Washed Out

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowan's outdoor plans could be washed out this weekend. The National Weather Service is predicting on and off showers throughout the weekend. Meteorologist Alex Krull says severe weather is not expected, but outdoor activities could be washed out. He says the best chance for rain will...
Oregon National Guard Flyovers

The 142nd Wing out of Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore. will conduct Independence Day flyovers for ceremonies and parades at locations throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington. 142nd Wing Commander, Colonel Todd Hofford, says the Wing is grateful to be able to support patriotic holidays such as this. “There's...
OREGON STATE
South Carolina Eatery Named One Of The Best Roadside Restaurants In America

If you've spent hours on a road trip, snacking on food you could find in a vending machine or at a counter in a truck stop, you would probably be looking forward to your next real meal. Rather than stop at a fast food chain, why not try a unique roadside restaurant that measures up to some of the best eateries in America?
RESTAURANTS
South Carolina gas tax increases Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers will pay more at the pump starting Friday as the final two-cent state gas tax increase goes into effect. The increase raises South Carolina’s gas tax up to 28 cents per gallon. Friday’s increase ends six years of two-cent increases, the revenue from which...
TRAFFIC

