ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

In call with Biden, Gov. J.B. Pritzker asks for increased federal funding to help states where abortion remains legal

By Dan Petrella, Jeremy Gorner, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00fr49_0gSTWD6N00
Gov. J.B. Pritzker participates in a rally at Chicago's Federal Plaza on June 24, 2022, in reaction to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday urged President Joe Biden to boost federal funding to Illinois and other states where abortion remains legal and to support doctors across the country who provide telehealth services as more states begin restricting access to reproductive health services.

The requests came during a White House call between Biden and Democratic governors one week after the conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade that protected access to abortion services for nearly half a century.

In Illinois, lawmakers are preparing to return to Springfield, possibly as soon as next week, for a special legislative session aimed at strengthening the state’s already formidable protections for abortion access.

Pritzker, who has made abortion a central issue of his reelection bid against ultraconservative Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey of Xenia, also called for a federal reproductive health care “strike force” to review federal rules with an eye toward improving access.

Pritzker did not speak during the portion of the call that was carried on a public livestream, but the governor’s office provided a summary of his remarks.

In a statement after the call, Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said the governor “is gratified that President Biden embraced his suggestions, particularly moving forward with a concrete strike force that includes Democratic governors and federal leaders to protect access to safe, legal abortion and reproductive care.”

In his remarks to Pritzker and eight other Democratic governors, Biden said his administration, through the Justice Department and the Food and Drug Administration, will take steps to ensure that people are able to travel across state lines to receive services and will be able to receive abortion medications by mail.

But he also acknowledged limits on his ability to protect access to abortion services given the current composition of Congress, where Democrats hold a slim majority in the House and rely on Vice President Kamala Harris as the deciding vote in an evenly divided Senate.

Biden has called for ending the Senate filibuster to approve a federal law enshrining the protections afforded by Roe, but that move lacks enough support to be carried out. Like Pritzker, he connected the future of abortion access to the outcome of the November election.

“The choice is clear: Either elect federal senators and representatives who will codify Roe, or Republicans who will elect the House and Senate will try to ban abortions nationwide. Nationwide,” Biden said. “This is going to go one way or the other after November.”

Illinois uses state money to pay for abortions for Medicaid patients under a law signed by Pritzker’s predecessor, Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, because federal law prohibits federal funds from being used.

Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.

Pritzker, in the call with Biden, asked for additional federal funding for clinic upkeep, medical transportation and other expenses that are allowed under federal law. The governor noted that Illinois may soon be the main place to access abortion services for residents in a wide swath of the Midwest and South.

He joined other governors, including New York’s Kathy Hochul, who also is on the ballot this year, in calling for federal facilities on federal land, such as Veterans Affairs hospitals or military bases, to be made available for abortion providers in states where the procedure is banned.

Hochul called the New York legislature into session Thursday, and lawmakers were expected to take the first step toward amending the state’s constitution to protect abortion rights, a process that couldn’t be completed until the 2024 election.

It’s too late for Illinois lawmakers to put a constitutional amendment before voters this fall, so the Democratic-controlled legislature is expected to take more immediate steps when it reconvenes in Springfield this month.

Near the top of the list is expanding the ranks of medical professionals who are able to perform abortions in Illinois.

Pritzker’s recent trip to New Hampshire added fuel to speculation about a potential presidential bid. The governor, who called for the special session, has positioned himself as a national leader on abortion rights.

In 2019, he signed a measure that enshrined into law abortions as a “fundamental right” for women. The governor last year signed into law a measure that repealed a requirement for abortion providers to notify the parents of minors seeking to terminate a pregnancy.

The measures passed along party lines and Democrats have made clear they will try to leverage the abortion issue going into the November election. Earlier this week, one of the top-ranking House Republicans, Rep. Avery Bourne of Morrisonville, argued that Pritzker and the Democratic legislative majority should move on.

“We’ve got a really broken state government and the fact that this is all they want to focus on shows me this is all they’re going to talk about going into November,” said Bourne, who was the lieutenant governor candidate in Richard Irvin’s unsuccessful bid for governor.

Bailey has said he’d “work to remove taxpayer-funded abortion and restore parental notification” and work with the legislature, civic groups, and nonprofits to support women during and after their pregnancy” and make adoption an easy option. Bailey has said he’s against abortion except in conditions where the life of the mother is in jeopardy.

dpetrella@chicagotribune.com

jgorner@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 55

Stoptheinsanity
1d ago

This is how he’ll win this election with the abortion issue!!!! The man is sick. I will agree IF it endangers the woman or the baby that’s a different story , but just because you don’t want the kid, close your legs, use protection!!!!

Reply(2)
36
HlfPnt73
2d ago

Wonder what he would have said if his wife had every intention to abort his children. He's one of the last people on planet Earth, I would ever want my children or Grandchildren to ever admire.

Reply(1)
33
Snooker
2d ago

So Prickser wants tax payers to pay for abortions even if some of the tax payers this goes against their beliefs?? He is the devil's spawn.

Reply(3)
25
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herald & Review

After meddling in Republican primary, Pritzker lands foil in Bailey

SPRINGFIELD — As he conceded the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday night, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin left no doubt as to who he thought the real winner was — and it wasn't a Republican. ”Tonight, J.B. Pritzker won the Republican primary for governor here in Illinois," Irvin told supporters...
AURORA, IL
The Center Square

Illinois taxpayers to pay $17.9 million to subsidize electric vehicle purchases

(The Center Square) – The race is on for Illinois consumers looking to get a $4,000 taxpayer-funded rebate for buying an electric vehicle. Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration announced the start of Illinois’ Electric Vehicle Rebate Program that brings about a $4,000 taxpayer-funded rebate for consumers who buy an electric car and a $1,500 rebate for electric motorcycles.
ILLINOIS STATE
WBBM News Radio

Illinois state Rep. LaShawn Ford calls for better support of those with criminal history

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Ahead of the Fourth of July, Illinois state Rep. LaShawn Ford celebrated what he hopes will be independence day for more people with criminal histories. Ford participated in a rally Sunday outside of Cook County Jail, where he joined advocates and previously incarcerated individuals to talk about how recidivism — the tendency of a criminal to reoffend — can be reduced.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Elections
City
Chicago, IL
City
Xenia, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
wlds.com

Defeated Republicans in Tuesday U.S. Senate Primary Refuse to Concede

The Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate race in November is being contested by a number of defeated candidates. Mundelein’s Kathy Salvi was declared the winner of the 7-person race, taking a shade over 30% of the little over 705,000 votes cast in Tuesday’s primary. Salvi defeated hear next closest challenger, Belleville’s Peggy Hubbard, by about 37,000 votes. Salvi will move on to face incumbent Tammy Duckworth in November.
MUNDELEIN, IL
wlsam.com

Voting Rights for Convicts in Illinois

8th District State Representative La Shawn Ford discusses the push to give convicted inmates the chance to vote. John wants to know what you think, should the right for an individual to vote always be available even while paying their debt to society?
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Durbin, Duckworth Announce Funding For Education Programs For Illinois Medical Professionals

A group of Illinois medical professionals are receiving two-point-four-million-dollars in funding for education programs. U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced the funding will go toward Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago’s Graduate Medical Education Program and Loyola University of Chicago’s Nurse Faculty Loan Program. Durbin said...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Darren Bailey
Person
Joe Biden
CBS Chicago

"Return Citizens Independence Day" rally demands rights for former inmates

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Fourth of July holiday weekend is a time when many celebrate freedom, but on Sunday some politicians and activists were pushing for more freedom for people who have gone to jail or prison."We know that people with criminal records tend to live a life as the second-class citizens, and we need to make sure that when people serve their time that they are able to reintegrate in society with their full rights," said Illinois State Rep. La Shawn Ford, speaking at a rally outside of Cook County Jail.Ford went on to say that our prison system has failed the community, and that we're wasting tax payer dollars if people leave jail worse than when they went in. A report from the Illinois Sentencing Policy Advisory Council found that 17% of those imprisoned re-offend within a year of release. That number jumps to 43% after three years.
CHICAGO, IL
Polarbear

Illinois DNR rebrands invasive carp as copi to make it more appealing to eat in order to control the fish population

Asian carp, native to China, was first introduced into the United States in the early 1960s and 70s as a method to control nuisance algal blooms. By the 1980s, the species had escaped aquaculture ponds and spread into local water bodies. Researchers fear an invasion of the Great Lakes would threaten its $7 billion fishing industry as the carps compete with native fish species for food.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Law#Election State#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Supreme Court#White House#Democratic#The U S Supreme Court#Republican
Central Illinois Proud

How local consumers are reacting to Illinois Family Relief Plan

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In response to inflation, the Illinois Family Relief Plan took effect Friday. The plan is expected to provide Illinoisans with $1.8 billion dollars in total relief. “We are sending $1.8 billion in tax relief to Illinois families – and we are doing that because democrats...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC News

Chuck Todd: ‘J.B. Pritzker deserves the credit’ for Illinois' GOP primary results, ‘more than Donald Trump’

Chuck Todd breaks down last night’s primary election results in Illinois, Colorado, Mississippi, and New York. In the Illinois governor's race, former President Trump endorsed State Sen. Darren Bailey "late in the game," after he took the lead in the polls. "It is J.B. Pritzker that deserves the credit for Bailey, more than it is Donald Trump," Todd says. June 29, 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KXL

New Proposed Law In Oregon Takes Aim At Your Rights

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court confirmed the right of citizens to “keep and bear arms” in public places…shooting down a foolish law in New York State. This week we hear that an anti gun rights group has enough signatures to put an initiative on the ballot in Oregon to take gun rights away.
OREGON STATE
wmay.com

Illinois ranks fifth in survey of most fun states to live

(The Center Square) – A new survey from WalletHub ranks Illinois in the top five states that are “fun places to live.”. Illinois came in right behind California, Florida, Nevada and New York. “Any good publicity is good publicly,” said professor Keith Boeckelman of Western Illinois University.
ILLINOIS STATE
wvik.org

Illinois Republicans Choose Their Candidate for Governor

Herb Trix's guest is Alex Degman, statehouse reporter for Illinois Public Radio. You can also here Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK At 6:20 pm during All Things Considered. A native of Detroit, Herb Trix began his radio career as a country-western disc jockey in Roswell, New Mexico (“KRSY, your superkicker in the Pecos Valley”), in 1978. After a stint at an oldies station in Topeka, Kansas (imagine getting paid to play “Louie Louie” and “Great Balls of Fire”), he wormed his way into news, first in Topeka, and then in Freeport Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy