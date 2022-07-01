ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Virginia woman conceived from rape shares story after abortion ruling

By Tyler Layne
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tI5gK_0gSTWCDe00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. -- The Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe V. Wade has led to Virginians speaking out from every side of the abortion debate.

With many differing viewpoints comes a personal life story filled with challenges and triumphs and a Chesapeake woman hoped hers could spark more compassion and understanding.

Inside the office of a non-profit in Hampton Roads, several photos of mothers and their children hang from the walls.

“This mother right over here, she was homeless," said Patti Johnson as the pointed to a picture. “This mother here, she was running away from the father. He was abusive.”

Behind every family's frame lies a painful back story that led them to Johnson. She founded the organization Shining Light Homes .

“I know somebody's needing help somewhere. They're just everywhere," Johnson said.

Her non-profit helps secure basic necessities like transitional housing, food, and baby products for young Virginia mothers with children between zero and two years old.

Johnson said most of them don't have a home or a support system.

"There are four things you need as a mother," she said. “You need a car, you need a place to live, you need a job, and you need childcare.”

The needs are so great, Johnson said her phone constantly rings off the hook with calls for help. In fact, she answered one during an interview with CBS 6.

“That’s another mom who is pregnant and homeless," Johnson said after writing down a name and number during a phone call.

Johnson's passion to give back stems from her own personal struggles with motherhood. She became pregnant at 16 years old, which was a disappointment to her parents.

"They gave me three options. Have an abortion, have the baby and go live in an unwed home or get married," Johnson said. "I could've aborted her, but I didn't."

Johnson said she got married and moved out. Though shortly after, she ended up in foster care, then bounced from home to home.

Johnson eventually found her footing and took care of the one child she'd ever have.

"I would never change one thing about my life raising her," Johnson said.

Johnson's decision to keep her baby was largely influenced by her own mother's challenges.

It was around the time Johnson discovered she was pregnant when she learned the truth of how she was conceived.

“My mother let me know that the father that I had known to be my father was not my father," Johnson said. "And then she proceeded to tell me, you know, that she had been raped.”

Photo shared with WTVR

The emotions Johnson felt back then came flooding back following the overturn of Roe V. Wade. The ruling gives states the authority to ban abortions for the first time since 1973. That's how it was when Johnson's mother was pregnant from rape, although women still sought illegal procedures.

“I view my mother as a hero," Johnson said.

She said she commended her mom for bringing her into the world despite the circumstances.

"Everybody uses the term rape like, 'Who's going to want to keep the baby? Who's going to want to keep the baby from a rape?' You know? Thank you, mom, I think to myself right now."

According to the CDC, three million women in the U.S. experienced rape-related pregnancy in their lifetime, but statistics on how many seek abortions are limited.

In Virginia, Governor Glenn Youngkin supports an abortion ban at 15 weeks with some exceptions including rape. However, Democratic lawmakers strongly oppose it.

"I have fought these proposals in the past, and I will keep fighting these proposals, and we're going to make sure they don't pass," said State Senator Jennifer McClellan shortly after the ruling.

Johnson said her views on abortion lean pro-life and were shaped by real, tragic human life experiences. Amid charged emotions in the political sphere, she called for more listening and understanding.

"I was meant to be born," Johnson said. "No matter how it happened, I was meant to be born."

Photo shared with WTVR

Johnson said she'll continue to help other moms because it's a pledge she made to her own mother shortly before she passed.

“Because she didn't feel like she had the support in her time, and I wanted to show her and let her know I was going to help her," Johnson said. "That's how it happened. I told her that I was going to do it.”

Comments / 12

HOAKIE
1d ago

Let’s hope he grows up respecting women’s right to say no to sex. Personally, I think Gov Youngkin’s 15 week limit to abortions is a good compromise. Those late term abortions were beyond ridiculous.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHSV

Red Cross of Virginia asking for more donors during summer months

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Around the July 4th holiday, the Virginia Red Cross said they see a drop in blood, platelet, and plasma donations. Jonathan McNamara, Communications Director with the Virginia Red Cross said so far this summer, they have seen a 20% reduction in blood drive turnouts across the state.
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Chesapeake, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesapeake, VA
theriver953.com

New laws take effect in Virginia

July 1st marked the beginning of some new laws going into effect around the Commonwealth. Officers can now pull you over and issue a ticket for excessive load exhaust as a primary offense. Catalytic converter theft is now a class 6 felony. Another law that went into effect bans law...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Mcclellan
theriver953.com

DMV grants longer license extensions

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is now allowing driver’s license extensions of up to six years for military, foreign service members, and government contractors working outside of Virginia. The DMV also is lengthening the good cause extensions from one to two years. Those extensions apply to things like...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Cdc#Maternity#Abortions#Violent Crime#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court#Virginians#Shining Light Homes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Salon

In some states, women will be forced to carry pregnancies with lethal fetal anomalies

When news broke on Friday that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, some states like Ohio rushed to put a six-week abortion ban in place. This means, as it stands, abortion is prohibited at six weeks of pregnancy for Ohioans. While there are exceptions in cases of life endangerment for the mother, although the language is vague, there are no exceptions for rape and incest.
OHIO STATE
WRAL

FARAH STOCKMAN: The Democrat who's flipping the campaign script

ROCK HALL, Md. — When Dave Harden decided to run for Congress as a Democrat on Maryland’s conservative Eastern Shore, a friend gave him a piece of free advice. “Democrats lose on three things: abortion, guns and regulations,” the friend said. “If you keep one, you have to give up the other two.”
MARYLAND STATE
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

44K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy