Deadly Listeria Outbreak Spans 10 States, CDC Says

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
A breakdown of cases by state. Photo Credit: CDC

One person has died and 22 others people have been hospitalized in a nationwide listeria outbreak spanning 10 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

The cause of the outbreak is not yet known and a specific food item has not yet been identified as the source of this outbreak, the CDC said on Friday, July 1.

Nearly all the people live in or traveled to Florida about a month before they got sick, although the significance of this is not yet known, said the CDC.

Pregnant people and their newborns, adults aged 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe Listeria.

The CDC is advising people at high risk who have symptoms of a Listeria infection, especially those who have recently traveled to Florida, to talk to their healthcare provider. Healthcare providers should report listeriosis illnesses to their health department. This information may help investigators solve this outbreak.

In the Northeast, two cases linked to the outbreak have been confirmed in both New York and Massachusetts, and none in Connecticut. The number of cases in Florida is now at 12.

foodsafetynews.com

Two dozen people sick, one dead in new outbreak of Listeria infections

Officials with the CDC have identified a new outbreak of infections from Listeria monocytogenes that has sickened people in 10 states, killing one. “Of the 22 people with information, 20 sick people reported living in or traveling to Florida in the month before they got sick, although the significance of this is still under investigation,” according to the outbreak notice posted today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Voice

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

