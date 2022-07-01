Giant Pacific Octopus, Tako, at the OdySea Aquarium enters final stage of life

Related
Monster 15ft great white shark seen in terrifying video swimming alongside family on vacation
A FAMILY got quite the surprise while vacationing when they caught a glimpse of a monstrous 15-foot great white shark. The spine-chilling encounter occurred on Monday while the family of five from Iowa were out on a charter boat fishing and learning how locals catch lobsters near Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
Monster great white shark with distinctive scars lurking off US coast as beast prepares for summer feeding season
ANOTHER huge Great White Shark has been tracked off the east coast of US ahead of summer feeding season. The latest great white was last seen lurking near New Jersey just weeks after a similarly sized beast was tagged off the coast of Florida. The giant shark, named Maple by...
Rare Zebra Foal Shown Off By Proud Mom
Adorable images show a rare zebra foal with its caring mom as it is shown off to wildlife fans at the world's oldest zoo.
That’s Jaws-ome! Great white shark appears to grin at the camera and then lunges at bait in stunning close-up photos captured in Mexico
A mighty Great White Shark prepares to take a bite out of its next meal in Guadeloupe, Mexico. Its jaws open wide ready to devour its prey as the enormous predator closes in on its target. One image shows a shark eyeing the photographer snapping from his cage whilst surrounded...
Great White Shark That Savaged California Man May Be One of World's Biggest
The attack on 62-year-old Steve Bruemmer caused him to lose a "tremendous amount of blood" but he is expected to make a full recovery.
661 pounds, 13 feet long and a mouth 'the size of a banana': The largest freshwater fish ever caught
A fisherman in northern Cambodia hooked what researchers say is the world’s largest freshwater fish — a giant stingray that scientists know relatively little about. The fisherman, 42, caught the 661-pound fish — which measured about 13 feet in length — near a remote island on the Mekong River in the Stung Treng area. A team of scientists from the Wonders of Mekong research project helped tag, measure and weigh the ray before it was released back into the river. The research group believes it was healthy when released and expects it to survive.
Playful baby elephant rips model’s skirt off
A model had a playful encounter with a baby elephant when she visited a sanctuary in Chiang Mai, Thailand.A three-week old calf at Chia Lai Orchid took a particular shine to Megan Milan, pushing her to the ground, pulling her skirt and rolling on top of her."I’m used to being around elephants but I had never been around one so young, he’s only three-weeks-old. So I asked to go see him. He was definitely a little heavy and strong", Milan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Eagles Dragging Mountain Goats Off Of Cliffs Is Nature At Its Most Brutal
I spend a lot of time on the internet… it’s kind of my job. I see A LOT of crazy stuff, probably too much for my own mental well-being, but these giant eagles might be the craziest things on the internet. A while back, we shared a video...
Little Girl Goes Out For A Walk And Gets Back Home With A Surprise
A few days ago, this 8-year-old girl named Isa stepped out for a walk around the neighborhood in Brazil, where she lives. Her adult relative, Grazi Do Vale Silva, had asked her to pick up some milk from the shop on her way. But she got back with something else entirely.
Pulse-Pounding Video Shows Feral Pigs Attacking People…And It’s Terrifying
These things will MESS YOU UP. Wild pigs, or feral hogs, reproduce at an insane rate and destroy everything in their path. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, “feral hogs cause more than $1.5 billion in damages (every year) to property, agricultural interests (crops and livestock), native wildlife and ecosystems as well as cultural and historic resources.”
Shedding Tears, A Giraffe Approaches A Car Begging For Help In So Much Pain
Those in the automobile were devastated when a giraffe approached, hoping that they would feel sympathy and provide him the care he so desperately needed to ease his severe agony. Her expression simply showed the immense grief and anguish she was experiencing as a result of her. Unfortunately, reports of...
Grizzly Bear Flips Over A Dead, 1,500-Pound Bison With Its Teeth At Yellowstone National Park
If you ever wondered just how strong a grizzly bear is, look no further. To put things into perspective, the average weight of a male American bison ranges from 1,000 to 2,200 pounds, with females averaging around 790 to 1,200 pounds…. And in this video, you can see a grizzly...
Heartbreaking moment orangutan is seen puffing on a cigarette at a Vietnam zoo... and even stubs it out like a hardened smoker after a couple of drags
This is the heartbreaking moment an orangutan smokes a cigarette in front of visitors at a zoo in Vietnam. Video shows the male orangutan taking a couple of drags of the cigarette before stubbing it out like a hardened smoker at the Saigon Zoo in Ho Chi Minh City. Staff...
Deer Eaten Alive by Enormous Komodo Dragon in Shocking Video
It’s common practice to cook venison to an internal temperature of 165°. This particular monstrous Komodo dragon – lacking access to the proper grilling tools – took one mighty shortcut. A word of warning: the video is intensely graphic. The deer lays helpless as it serves...
'Intense' Video Shows Moment Huge Bald Eagle Snatches Dog From Porch
"Probably suffered some serious shock over the ordeal. And to catch it on vid. Amazing!" one commenter said of the harrowing incident.
Bald Eagle Swoops Down On Brown Bear, Takes A Swipe At Its Face
Eagles have been known to take down some pretty large prey. I’ve seen them swoop in on small deer and dig their talons in, I’ve seen them divebomb a fish so big they could barely even get it to shore, I’ve seen them drag goats right off the side of a mountain.
Florida Rescue Caring for Neglected Dog Thrown onto Its Property: Never Saw Anything Like it
Parker the Shih Tzu was found covered in 2 pounds of filth and hair next to Tri-County Humane’s dumpster in Boca Raton, Florida. After years of ” overlook and torment,” Parker the dog is lastly feeling the love. According to a Facebook post from Tri-County Humane in...
Lady leaves back door open during storm, only to find three deer seeking shelter inside
This woman was chosen by some beautiful presence who sent the deer to visit her. What a blessing!. Animals seems to have a kind of sixth sense when it comes to really feel the negative weather. So as sto.rm was coming close to, the three adorable fawn were seeking for shelter and because the woman accidentally left the back door open, they thought her home might be the best place to remain safe during the tempest.
"Ugliest Thing Ever" - Mysterious Deep-Sea Creature Leaves Fisherman in Awe in Australia
An unknown monster called the "ugliest" ever seen by a fisherman has been caught in deep seas off the coast of southern Australia. It has a mottled pink-gray appearance, similar to the Upside Down from Stranger Things. Its eyes protrude from the sides of its skull, and its massive mouth,...
Scary video shows shark in shallows of busy South Carolina beach in one of the most dangerous areas for attacks in US
A TERRIFYING video shows a shark swimming just several steps away from the shorelines of a busy beach. The massive predator sent sunbathers sprinting out of the waters after swimming closely to the shores of South Forest Beach in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, last week. At one point during...
