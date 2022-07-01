ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Man, 50, Dies After Shooting At Stockton Park

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03FZLG_0gSTVwPv00

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 50-year-old man has died after a shooting at a Stockton park late Friday morning.

Stockton police say officers responded to the 5400 block of Cosumnes Drive just after 10 a.m. to investigate reports of a person shot. There, officers found a man at Spanos Park who had been shot at least once.

That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. No motive or suspect information has been released at this point.

The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.

