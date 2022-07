The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office paid tribute to one of own. An “End of Watch Ride” honoring Deputy Willie E. Hall included a ride consisting of a group of motorcycle riders from the state of Washington escorting a 40' trailer across the country to honor fallen officers from the prior year. Thank you Beyond the Call of Duty for honoring Deputy Hall. It was truly appreciated and we along with his family and friends will never forget this moment.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO