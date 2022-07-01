ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, AL

Tennessee man dies in Lawrence County crash

By Hannah Curran
 2 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports LAWRENCE COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Cypress Inn, Tennessee man on Friday, July 1, at approximately...

The Trussville Tribune

Moulton man dies in motorcycle wreck

From The Tribune staff reports LAWRENCE COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday, July 2, has claimed the life of a Moulton man. Colby M. Sutton, 38, was fatally injured when the 2006 Suzuki GSXR 1000 motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree. Sutton was pronounced […]
MOULTON, AL
