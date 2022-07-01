Tennessee man dies in Lawrence County crash

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS MONDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LAWRENCE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 241 AT THE 6.5 MILE MARKER AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 31 ALT POINT 1 MILE NORTH OF THE 16 MILE MARKER. MAURY COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 EAST POINT 1 MILE EAST OF THE 28 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.

MARSHALL COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO