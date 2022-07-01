A Denver fund fights to keep attention on racial inequity in the metro area

Your home may be your castle, but when you’re dealing with an illness or injury, it’s much more valuable as your infirmary: a safe, clean space where you can get better. Unfortunately, individuals experiencing homelessness don’t have access to permanent shelter where they can recover or receive consistent respite care. Upon being discharged from hospitals, they often return to the streets, where their afflictions can worsen and force them back into emergency rooms. “They end up staying in the hospital for longer than they need to at great cost to the hospital, to the health care system, and Medicaid and Medicare,” says Colorado Coalition for the Homeless (CCH) president and CEO John Parvensky. “And their outcomes don’t necessarily get better.”

