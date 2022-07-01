ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Denver fund fights to keep attention on racial inequity in the metro area

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 2 days ago

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit Denver, LaKeshia Hodge’s human services organization dedicated almost a dozen volunteers to deliver food to older adults and people with disabilities, who had no access...

rockydailynews.com

5280.com

A New Denver Facility Provides People Experiencing Homelessness a Place to Recover

Your home may be your castle, but when you’re dealing with an illness or injury, it’s much more valuable as your infirmary: a safe, clean space where you can get better. Unfortunately, individuals experiencing homelessness don’t have access to permanent shelter where they can recover or receive consistent respite care. Upon being discharged from hospitals, they often return to the streets, where their afflictions can worsen and force them back into emergency rooms. “They end up staying in the hospital for longer than they need to at great cost to the hospital, to the health care system, and Medicaid and Medicare,” says Colorado Coalition for the Homeless (CCH) president and CEO John Parvensky. “And their outcomes don’t necessarily get better.”
The Denver Gazette

Lisa Roy knows what it's like to be a young mother who can't afford child care. Now, she's set to lead the Colorado Office of Early Childhood.

In May, Gov. Jared Polis announced that Lisa Roy was the sole finalist to lead the newly created Colorado Office of Early Childhood. Her most recent roles included roughly three years as executive director of early childhood education for Denver Public Schools, where she ran the state’s largest preschool program, and a more than two-year stint in Nebraska working as director of program development for the Buffett Early Childhood Institute.
CBS Denver

Independence Eve: Things to know about Sunday's celebration at Civic Center Park

Independence Eve is back! The Civic Center Conservancy is again hosting the free concert and fireworks show at Civic Center Park in Denver. The gates will open at 4 p.m. Sunday with food trucks and bars open in the park. CBS News Colorado's Michelle Griego and Dominic Garcia are the hosts for the concert beginning at 5 p.m. With the music still playing, the evening ends with its traditional bang -- a fireworks finale off the top of the Denver City & County Building, accompanied by a synchronized light show. (Please be aware that these are not...
Morgan Tilton

Nation's first electric bike trade show launches in Denver

The nation's first-ever electric bike trade show is launching in Denver, Colorado.(Photo provided by the (e)revolution e-bike trade show.) Lost Paddle Events, which owns the Big Gear Show, will debut an electric bike trade show that is the first known e-bike-focused national trade show in the country, if not the world.
denverite.com

Denver and other cities are suing Gov. Jared Polis over taxes and power

On Thursday, Denver, Boulder, Pueblo, Westminster and Commerce City filed a lawsuit against the State of Colorado and Gov. Jared Polis. Their argument: The state should butt out of these home-rule cities’ decisions on who to tax. In this case, the municipalities want to levy sales-and-use taxes on construction supplies used to build schools, something prohibited at the state level.
travellemming.com

15 Best Malls In Denver & Nearby (Where to Shop, By a Local)

If you’re looking for the best malls in Denver, I’m a local whose got you covered!. Denver has a variety of shopping centers, and the best part is that they’re as unique and varied as Denver itself. As a Colorado mom, I’ve visited plenty of these shopping centers to buy clothes for kids who constantly keep growing! I’ll help you figure out which of the malls in Denver will best suit your needs.
rockydailynews.com

Denver will offer more e-bike rebates to residents in July

A popular Denver e-bike rebate program that reached capacity just 19 days after launching in the spring will soon be back, offering vouchers worth up to $1,700. The city’s Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency says up to 2,000 rebates will be available when applications open online at 8 a.m. July 11, according to a news release. The office has plans to make more of the climate tax-funded vouchers available each month for the rest of the year, helping more residents purchase electric-assist bicycles.
CBS Denver

New Colorado tax brings logistical challenges for small businesses

A new tax is being added to deliveries and ridesharing in Colorado as state lawmakers look to raise more money to improve roads. The taxes have gone into place after SB21-260 was signed into law saying businesses needed to start charging on July 1. But the quick implementation is causing problems for some small businesses. "Delivery fee is something that is not currently programmed to be taxable," said Adam Morr, the owner of Diz's Daisy Flower Shop in Denver's Highlands.  "For people that call in, we can manually add it. But, for people who are ordering online, there's...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

All aboard the Rocky Mountaineer — Colorado’s new luxury train

DENVER — Stacked layers of creamy white, apricot, lime and cocoa brown stone stretched like giant, multicolored taffy candy across the cliffs in front of me as we neared the state line dividing “Colorful” Colorado and “Life Elevated” Utah. This vivid rocky plateau was just one of many diverse landscapes I beheld while traveling aboard the new Rocky Mountaineer luxury passenger train last October.
DENVER, CO

