EPCSO asking for public's help locating missing 18-year-old

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 18-year-old Lizzy McPherson.

McPherson was last seen Thursday night in the 12000 block of Bradshaw Road in Peyton.

Officials say McPherson is a developmentally delayed 18-year-old who is 5 foot tall, 90 pounds with red hair, freckles and blue eyes.

If anyone has information about her whereabouts, contact EPCSO at (719) 390-5555.

