ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peyton, CO

EPCSO asking for public's help locating missing 18-year-old

By Anissa Connell
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a3nnk_0gSTVlxA00

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 18-year-old Lizzy McPherson.

McPherson was last seen Thursday night in the 12000 block of Bradshaw Road in Peyton.

Officials say McPherson is a developmentally delayed 18-year-old who is 5 foot tall, 90 pounds with red hair, freckles and blue eyes.

If anyone has information about her whereabouts, contact EPCSO at (719) 390-5555.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

COLD CASE: Where is 16-year-old Angela Stevens?

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Cold Case detectives are still actively working to find answers regarding a 16-year-old who went missing in 1996. Angela Stevens was last seen by a CHINS-UP staff member just before 6:50 a.m. when Stevens ran from the facility. She was last seen wearing a fuchsia hat […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police investigate shooting that leaves man in critical condition

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition early morning. At 12:25 a.m., CSPD Patrol Officers responded to a reported disturbance possibly involving an individual with a firearm near the intersection of Palmer Park Blvd and N Academy Blvd. When officers arrived on […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Peyton, CO
County
El Paso County, CO
Peyton, CO
Crime & Safety
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
9NEWS

Police searching for 23-year-old man's killer

DENVER — Police need the community's help in tracking down who shot and killed a 23-year-old man last month. The shooting that killed Daniel Diaz-Rojas happened around 8:50 p.m. June 23, Denver Police (DPD) said. Diaz-Rojas was a passenger in a car that was headed north on Federal Boulevard. The shooting occurred near the intersection of Federal Boulevard and West 5th Avenue.
DENVER, CO
KRDO

Canon City police ask for public’s help in locating runaway juvenile

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Canon City Police Department are asking for the community's help in locating a runway juvenile. Police say 17-year-old Stephanie Schmidt is likely with Samuel Peasley. According to police, Peasley drives a faded red 2005 Honda Civic Coupe with a black hood and tinted windows. Schmidt...
CANON CITY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Epcso#Epcsheriff#Roku#Appletv#Koaa News5
KXRM

Police searching for missing, runaway teen from Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway teen from 618 Whipple Ave. Stephanie Schmidt, 17, is 5’2 and 130 lbs. She has pink and purple hair and was last seen wearing tan pants. Schmidt has tattoos on her wrist and hand. Police […]
CANON CITY, CO
KKTV

15-month-old child Colorado Springs child dies of Fentynal Overdose

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating the death of an 15-month-old child. CSPD says they responded to a call for a dead child on November 12, 2021. The investigation found the child died of a fentanyl overdose while in his home. Officers say his parents, Joenny Astacio and Kira Villalba were both under the influence of fentanyl at the time the child passed away.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed Charles Glover?

COLORADO SPRINGS — Thirty years later, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still searching for a suspect in connection to the murder of 28-year-old Charles Glover that occurred in 1992. Shortly before 2:30 a.m., CSPD officers were called to the Motel De Ville located at 1411 South Nevada Ave. regarding a possible shooting. When […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

Two suspects wanted for stolen truck out of Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) needs help identifying two suspects in connection to a stolen truck. PCSO is in search of two men who stole a truck out of the Pueblo. The truck was recovered at a Shell gas station in Pueblo West. If you know these men or anything […]
PUEBLO, CO
Daily Record

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office investigating Penrose homicide

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday in Penrose. Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper said the deceased is a white male, but no other information is being released pending notification of next of kin. The cause and manner of death will be determined by...
KRDO News Channel 13

Palmer Park Boulevard closed for investigation after possible shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Palmer Park Boulevard from Academy Boulevard to Potter Drive is currently closed to traffic as police investigate a potential shooting in the area. Colorado Springs Police say around 12:25 a.m. on Sunday July 3, patrol officers responded to the 3900 block of Palmer Park Boulevard for a reported disturbance, possibly The post Palmer Park Boulevard closed for investigation after possible shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KDVR.com

Deadly crash closes an entrance to Red Rocks Amphitheatre

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a deadly head-on crash caused partial closures on Highway 93 between Interstate 70 and Alameda Saturday evening. JCSO said Entrance 1 of Red Rocks Amphitheatre is closed and those attending the Zeds Dead concert this evening should...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy